Hi-Line voter fraud case 'effectively done,' defendants not located

Two women facing voter fraud charges in Phillips County were set to enter no contest pleas earlier this month, but haven’t been heard from after failing to show up for the hearing, according to the county attorney.

Grace O. Albia and Jannet Benitez Zeta each face one misdemeanor charge of deceptive election practices for allegedly registering and voting in the Dodson mayoral election last year, despite not being U.S. citizens.

The case presented a rare instance of possible voter fraud in Montana, and even more unusual, may have been enough to affect the outcome of an election. The small Hi-Line town’s November 2021 mayoral race was decided by just two votes, and both of the women’s ballots were subsequently called into question.

With Albia and Zeta absent during a Sept. 13 hearing to sign their changes of plea, Justice of the Peace Gayle Stahl ordered their bonds forfeited, according to court documents.

Phillips County Attorney Dan O’Brien said Tuesday that Stahl gave their lawyer, Kalispell attorney Thane Johnson, additional time to locate his clients. Johnson did not respond to phone calls left at his office this week.

“The case is effectively done,” O’Brien said, but added that “it would have been nicer and cleaner had they signed it.”

According to the charging documents and prior statements by Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle and Clerk and Recorder Lynnel LaBrie, the two women allegedly registered and cast ballots in the mayoral election, despite being Philippine citizens. Both women had work visas and were employed as local school teachers. Montana requires U.S. citizenship in order to vote.

After community members alleged that two foreign residents had registered and cast ballots in the municipal election, the county's top elections official asked the sheriff's office to investigate, Lytle previously said. Neither Albia nor Zeta have publicly addressed the allegations.

The mayor’s race was decided by just two votes, though it’s not known who Albia or Zeta voted for. But because the election had been certified by the time their citizenship was called into question, LaBrie previously told the Montana State News Bureau she was unaware of any avenue for her office to challenge the election results.

Albia and Zeta each forfeited their $585 bonds, which covered the maximum $500 fines they would have faced for their misdemeanor charges. No contest pleas in Montana aren’t an admission of guilt, but acknowledge that the state’s case would have likely resulted in a conviction.

O’Brien didn’t know the last time either of the women were in Phillips County, but their last in-person court appearance was for an omnibus hearing in February. He said their whereabouts are unknown.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified of the issue, O’Brien said.

The justice of peace could issue a warrant for their arrest, but O’Brien noted in a follow-up email that those can’t be served out of state, assuming the two women are no longer in Montana.

“Ultimately, the case may end with the forfeiture of bond for failure to appear, assuming they never return to Montana,” O’Brien wrote.

As is the case elsewhere in the country, instances of voter fraud are exceedingly rare in Montana. Most recently, a man in Gallatin County pleaded guilty to using his driver’s license number to submit a phony voter registration under a different name in 2020.

The only other proven instance of attempted election fraud in Montana’s recent history came in 2011, when a Liberty County man was caught after voting his ex-wife’s ballot without her permission.