Here are the local, state and federal candidates on Helena-area ballots

The following list of candidates was compiled from information released by election officials after the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Monday. The names of candidates who have withdrawn have been removed.
U.S. Senate
Republicans
- Steve Daines, incumbent U.S. senator
- Daniel Larson, hardware store manager
- John Driscoll, former Public Service Commissioner
Democrats
- Steve Bullock, Montana governor
- John Mues, Navy veteran and engineer
Green Party
- Wendie Fredrickson, former DPHHS audit reviewer
- Dennis Daneke, professor
U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans
- Joe Dooling, rancher and former chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Party
- Timothy Alan Johnson, superintendent of Corvallis Public Schools
- Debra Lamm, former chair of the Montana Republican Party and former state lawmaker
- Matt Rosendale, Montana State Auditor
- Corey Stapleton, Montana Secretary of State
Democrats
- Kathleen Williams, former state lawmaker
- Tom Winter, state lawmaker
Green Party
- John Gibney, from Hamilton
Governor and lieutenant governor
Republicans
- Tim Fox, Montana Attorney General; and Jon Knokey, former state lawmaker
- Greg Gianforte, U.S. representative; and Kristen Juras, attorney
- Al "Doc" Olszewski, state lawmaker; and Ken Bogner, state lawmaker
Democrats
- Mike Cooney, Montana lieutenant governor; and Casey Schreiner, state lawmaker and House minority leader
- Whitney Williams, philanthropist and businesswoman; and Buzz Mattelin, Roosevelt County farmer
Libertarians
- Lyman Bishop and John Nesper
Green Party
- Robert Barb and Joshua Thomas
Secretary of State
Republicans
- Bowen Greenwood of Helena, clerk of Montana Supreme Court
- Christi Jacobsen of Helena, chief of staff for secretary of state
- Brad Johnson of East Helena, chair of Montana Public Service Commission
- Forrest J. Mandeville of Columbus, former state lawmaker
- Scott Sales of Bozeman, former Montana Senate president
Democrats
- Bryce Bennett of Milltown, state lawmaker
Attorney General
Republicans
- Jon Bennion of Helena, chief deputy attorney general
- Austin Knudsen of Culbertson, former speaker of the House
Democrats
- Kimberly P. Dudik of Frenchtown, former state lawmaker
- Raph Graybill of Great Falls, chief legal counsel to governor
Green Party
- Roy Davis of Helena, attorney
State Auditor
Republicans
- Troy Downing of Bozeman, businessman
- Nelly Nicol from Billings, Victory Insurance Co. employee
- Scott "Tux" Tuxbury from Helena, insurance underwriting firm owner
Democrats
- Shane A Morigeau of Missoula, state lawmaker and attorney
- Mike Winsor from Helena, attorney
Libertarians
- Roger Roots from Livingston, attorney
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republicans
- Elsie Arntzen, incumbent superintendent of public instruction from Billings
Democrats
- Melissa Romano, teacher from Helena
Libertarians
- Kevin Leatherbarrow, business owner from Great Falls
Supreme Court Justice No. 5
- Mike Black, attorney from Helena
- Laurie McKinnon, incumbent Montana Supreme Court justice from Helena
- Mars Scott, attorney from Missoula
Supreme Court Justice No. 6
- Jim Shea, incumbent Montana Supreme Court justice from Helena
Senate District 10
Republicans
- Incumbent Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls
Senate District 35
Republicans
- Gary Perry, of Manhattan
- Walt Sales, of Manhattan
Senate District 38
Republicans
- Jim Buterbaugh, of Whitehall
- Jane Hamman, of Clancy
Democrats
- Incumbent Edith (Edie) McClafferty, of Butte
Senate District 39
Republicans
- Suzzann Nordwick, of Butte
Democrats
- Gordon Pierson, of Deer Lodge
- Mark Sweeney, of Philipsburg
Senate District 40
Republicans
- Incumbent Terry J. Gauthier, of Helena
Democrats
- Catherine Scott, of Helena
- Jacob B Torgerson, of Helena
House District 70
Republicans
- Incumbent Julie Dooling, of Helena
House District 75
Republicans
- Marta Bertoglio, of Clancy
- Incumbent Greg DeVries, of Jefferson City
Democrats
- Bryher Herak, of Basin
House District 79
Republicans
- Dennison J Rivera, of Helena
Democrats
- Ed Coleman, of Helena
- Incumbent Rob Farris-Olsen, of Helena
House District 80
Republicans
- Incumbent Becky Beard, of Elliston
Libertarians
- Ron Vandevender, of Cascade
House District 81
Republicans
- Bob Leach, of East Helena
Democrats
- Incumbent Mary Caferro, of Helena
House District 82
Republicans
- Debbie Westlake, of Helena
Democrats
- Incumbent Moffie Funk, of Helena
House District 83
Republicans
- Darin L. Gaub, of Helena
Democrats
- Incumbent Kim Abbott, of Helena
House District 84
Republicans
- Charlie Hull, of East Helena
Democrats
- Incumbent Mary Ann Dunwell, of Helena
- Jon Jackson, of East Helena
Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge
- Incumbent Kathy Seeley
Lewis and Clark County Clerk of District Court
- Incumbent Angie Sparks
Lewis and Clark County Commissioner No. 2
- Brady Christensen, Montana Department of Environmental Quality employee
- Mike Fasbender, entrepreneur
- Tom Rolfe, sales and leasing consultant at Helena Motors
- Tyrel J. Suzor-Hoy, Montana Department of Transportation employee
Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace
- David M. Rau, former undersheriff with long law enforcement career
- Mark V. Piskolich, current probation officer with long law enforcement career
Broadwater County Commissioner District 1
- Debi Randolph, business owner
- Ross S. Johnson, former rancher and banker
Broadwater District Court Clerk
- Incumbent Valerie J. (Middlemas) Hornsveld
Broadwater County Public Safety Levy
- Would provide $703,926 for the sheriff's office
Jefferson County
A list of candidates for the following races was not provided in time for this story.
- County Commission District 2
- Clerk of District Court
- Justice of the Peace
- Superintendent of Public Schools