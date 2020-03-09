Here are the local, state and federal candidates on Helena-area ballots
1 comment
alert top story

Here are the local, state and federal candidates on Helena-area ballots

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

The following list of candidates was compiled from information released by election officials after the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Monday. The names of candidates who have withdrawn have been removed.

U.S. Senate

Republicans

  • Steve Daines, incumbent U.S. senator
  • Daniel Larson, hardware store manager 
  • John Driscoll, former Public Service Commissioner

Democrats

  • Steve Bullock, Montana governor
  • John Mues, Navy veteran and engineer 

Green Party

  • Wendie Fredrickson, former DPHHS audit reviewer 
  • Dennis Daneke, professor 

U.S. House of Representatives

Republicans

  • Joe Dooling, rancher and former chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Party
  • Timothy Alan Johnson, superintendent of Corvallis Public Schools
  • Debra Lamm, former chair of the Montana Republican Party and former state lawmaker
  • Matt Rosendale, Montana State Auditor
  • Corey Stapleton, Montana Secretary of State

Democrats

  • Kathleen Williams, former state lawmaker
  • Tom Winter, state lawmaker 

Green Party

  • John Gibney, from Hamilton

Governor and lieutenant governor

Republicans

  • Tim Fox, Montana Attorney General; and Jon Knokey, former state lawmaker
  • Greg Gianforte, U.S. representative; and Kristen Juras, attorney 
  • Al "Doc" Olszewski, state lawmaker; and Ken Bogner, state lawmaker

Democrats

  • Mike Cooney, Montana lieutenant governor; and Casey Schreiner, state lawmaker and House minority leader
  • Whitney Williams, philanthropist and businesswoman; and Buzz Mattelin, Roosevelt County farmer

Libertarians

  • Lyman Bishop and John Nesper

Green Party

  • Robert Barb and Joshua Thomas

Secretary of State

Republicans

  • Bowen Greenwood of Helena, clerk of Montana Supreme Court
  • Christi Jacobsen of Helena, chief of staff for secretary of state
  • Brad Johnson of East Helena, chair of Montana Public Service Commission
  • Forrest J. Mandeville of Columbus, former state lawmaker
  • Scott Sales of Bozeman, former Montana Senate president

Democrats

  • Bryce Bennett of Milltown, state lawmaker

Attorney General

Republicans

  • Jon Bennion of Helena, chief deputy attorney general
  • Austin Knudsen of Culbertson, former speaker of the House

Democrats

  • Kimberly P. Dudik of Frenchtown, former state lawmaker
  • Raph Graybill of Great Falls, chief legal counsel to governor

Green Party

  • Roy Davis of Helena, attorney

State Auditor

Republicans 

  • Troy Downing of Bozeman, businessman 
  • Nelly Nicol from Billings, Victory Insurance Co. employee
  • Scott "Tux" Tuxbury from Helena, insurance underwriting firm owner

Democrats

  • Shane A Morigeau of Missoula, state lawmaker and attorney
  • Mike Winsor from Helena, attorney 

Libertarians

  • Roger Roots from Livingston, attorney 

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republicans

  • Elsie Arntzen, incumbent superintendent of public instruction from Billings

Democrats

  • Melissa Romano, teacher from Helena

Libertarians

  • Kevin Leatherbarrow, business owner from Great Falls

Supreme Court Justice No. 5

  • Mike Black, attorney from Helena
  • Laurie McKinnon, incumbent Montana Supreme Court justice from Helena
  • Mars Scott, attorney from Missoula

Supreme Court Justice No. 6

  • Jim Shea, incumbent Montana Supreme Court justice from Helena

Senate District 10

Republicans

  • Incumbent Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls

Senate District 35

Republicans

  • Gary Perry, of Manhattan
  • Walt Sales, of Manhattan

Senate District 38

Republicans

  • Jim Buterbaugh, of Whitehall
  • Jane Hamman, of Clancy

Democrats

  • Incumbent Edith (Edie) McClafferty, of Butte

Senate District 39

Republicans 

  • Suzzann Nordwick, of Butte

Democrats

  • Gordon Pierson, of Deer Lodge
  • Mark Sweeney, of Philipsburg

Senate District 40

Republicans

  • Incumbent Terry J. Gauthier, of Helena

Democrats

  • Catherine Scott, of Helena
  • Jacob B Torgerson, of Helena

House District 70

Republicans

  • Incumbent Julie Dooling, of Helena

House District 75

Republicans

  • Marta Bertoglio, of Clancy
  • Incumbent Greg DeVries, of Jefferson City

Democrats

  • Bryher Herak, of Basin

House District 79

Republicans

  • Dennison J Rivera, of Helena

Democrats

  • Ed Coleman, of Helena
  • Incumbent Rob Farris-Olsen, of Helena

House District 80

Republicans

  • Incumbent Becky Beard, of Elliston

Libertarians

  • Ron Vandevender, of Cascade

House District 81

Republicans

  • Bob Leach, of East Helena

Democrats

  • Incumbent Mary Caferro, of Helena

House District 82

Republicans

  • Debbie Westlake, of Helena

Democrats

  • Incumbent Moffie Funk, of Helena

House District 83

Republicans

  • Darin L. Gaub, of Helena

Democrats

  • Incumbent Kim Abbott, of Helena

House District 84

Republicans

  • Charlie Hull, of East Helena

Democrats

  • Incumbent Mary Ann Dunwell, of Helena
  • Jon Jackson, of East Helena

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge

  • Incumbent Kathy Seeley

Lewis and Clark County Clerk of District Court

  • Incumbent Angie Sparks

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner No. 2

  • Brady Christensen, Montana Department of Environmental Quality employee
  • Mike Fasbender, entrepreneur 
  • Tom Rolfe, sales and leasing consultant at Helena Motors
  • Tyrel J. Suzor-Hoy, Montana Department of Transportation employee

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace

  • David M. Rau, former undersheriff with long law enforcement career
  • Mark V. Piskolich, current probation officer with long law enforcement career

Broadwater County Commissioner District 1

  • Debi Randolph, business owner
  • Ross S. Johnson, former rancher and banker

Broadwater District Court Clerk

  • Incumbent Valerie J. (Middlemas) Hornsveld

Broadwater County Public Safety Levy

  • Would provide $703,926 for the sheriff's office

Jefferson County

A list of candidates for the following races was not provided in time for this story.

  • County Commission District 2
  • Clerk of District Court
  • Justice of the Peace
  • Superintendent of Public Schools
1 comment
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News