Here are the details on Montana's mask mandate

The use of masks is also now required for any organized outdoor activity where there are 50 people or more and distancing measures are either not possible or observed.

It expires at the end of the statewide emergency order.

Exceptions

Kids under the age of 5 are exempt, though children 2 and up are encouraged to wear a face covering. Those younger than 2 should not.

Masks are also not required when people are eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and breweries.

People who are doing things like strenuous exercise or swimming don't have to wear masks.

Masks can also be removed to communicate with those who are hearing-impaired.

People who are giving a speech or participating in a performance like theater can also remove masks as long as the audience is 6 or more feet away.

Masks can also be removed temporarily for identification purposes, medical treatment or if someone has a medical condition that makes wearing a mask unsafe.

How is the directive enforced?