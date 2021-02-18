Hemp, cannabis growers speak on indoor grow bill

Morgan Elliot of IND Hemp in Fort Benton said the cross-pollination charge by the opponent is true, but added the diversification opportunities to farmers is much needed in a time when traditional crop prices have struggled. Wheat and barley can get a farmer $10 to $15 an acre, Elliott said, while hemp has the potential to produce $250 to $300 an acre.

"We all know that wheat and barley and the other crops that are typical to Montana right now are struggling to produce a good crop for our growers," Elliott said. "So the revenue opportunity for a typical Montana farmer is really bringing a new opportunity and industrial hemp really has a place to stay in Montana."

Jason Smith, a co-owner at Montana Advanced Caregivers, contended Montana's medical marijuana program, established in 2004, has been in place longer than the state's hemp program, and shouldn't be wrangled around in favor of hemp. He invested in his business 13 years ago with indoor and outdoor grow operations. His 10,000 square-foot facility in the medical market produces $40,000 in tax revenue for the state, Smith said. In the upcoming recreational market, where the product will be taxed at 20%, the same facility could create $200,000 in revenue for the state, he added.