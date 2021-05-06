Helpline provides faster mental health care for women in perinatal period

Christie Weseman, a certified nurse midwife at FamilyBorn Maternity and Women’s Health in Kalispell, said she sees a lot of perinatal mood disorders in her practice.

“When we have somebody walk in the door for the first time that has something that is clearly a much more complicated case, we know that we need psychiatric care for this person that’s beyond the scope of our practice,” Weseman said. “What is really challenging was often it would take months to get this person into the appropriate care.”

The new helpline, Weseman said, addresses that problem.

“To be able to call somebody, get somebody that specializes in perinatal mood disorders to really help these women on the spot, is just amazing for us,” Weseman said.

Though things are improving over the last few months, Weseman said the pandemic made things even more challenging because of the increased isolation, leading to lack of connection to social support networks.

Over the last few months Weseman has used the service a handful of times when someone comes into her office with risk factors or a history of symptoms that require higher psychiatric care.