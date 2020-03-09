Helena mayor among Democrats exiting US Senate race

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins announced late Monday afternoon that he is ending his bid for United States Senate and endorsing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

"To me, the notion that a former refugee from the Western Coast of Africa could one day be a candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana, is all the vindication I need to know that the promise of the American Dream is worth fighting for," Collins said in a statement. "I know I will continue this fight, and I hope you all will too."

Democrats Cora Neumann, Josh Seckinger and Mike Knoles, all of Bozeman, also exited the race and endorsed Bullock, who entered the race on Monday's filing deadline. John Mues of Loma is Bullock's only remaining Democratic primary challenger.

"There is no denying that Governor Bullock, who has been a fierce advocate for the values we hold dear, like healthcare, public land, public education, equal rights for women, the values that were the core of my campaign, is in fact the best person for this very crucial moment in time for our country’s democracy," Collins said. "Today, I’m proud to endorse Governor Bullock to represent Montana in the U.S. Senate because I know he will do what’s right for Montana."

Collins went on to thank his supporters in his statement.