Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest releases new forest plan

Recommended wilderness areas, recreation areas, wood products and a shift in managing big game habitat highlight the final forest plan released recently by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service’s plan for the 2.9-million-acre forest is expected to drive management for the next 15 years. The plan in and of itself does not make decisions on the ground, but sets parameters for those decisions, such as where and how much timber may be harvested or which areas will be managed for primitive recreation. The plan also sets metrics for assessing the landscape, such how the agency will analyze standards and guidelines for wildlife habitat.

“I think like anything else we do, there’s parts of it that people are going to like and parts some won’t because you don’t please everyone,” said forest supervisor Bill Avey. “But this plan reflects what we heard from the public, it follows the laws on how we’re to manage the forest and provides our staff’s best scientific perspectives.”

The former Helena National Forest and former Lewis and Clark National Forest combined in 2015. Soon after, the agency began a more than six year planning process to update 1986 forest plans that were considered outdated, culminating with the release of the 2021 plan last week.

Recommended wilderness

One of the most commented issues during the planning process was determining recommended wilderness areas. Only Congress can designate wilderness areas such as the Bob Marshall or Gates of the Mountains, but the Forest Service is required in its planning to analyze and then recommend areas that meet the legal requirements to be wilderness.

The 2021 plan designates an additional four RWAs, bringing the total on the forest to seven and total acres from about 34,000 to more than 153,000. Big Log, Mount Baldy, Electric Peak, Big Snowies, Silver King, Red Mountain and Nevada Mountain are now all RWAs.

“We are pleased that the Forest Service decided to recommend wilderness for the Big Snowies Wilderness Study Area, the first time the agency has done so,” Zach Angstead, field director at Wild Montana, said in a statement, noting that the study area was proposed for removal under a 2017 bill from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. “This decision is a testament to how extraordinarily wild these mountains are and how much Montanans have come to value this wilderness study area over the past few decades.”

Wilderness study areas such as the Big Snowies were designated decades ago as areas to analyze for potential congressional wilderness, but Congress has not acted on many of them to date. Debate over the future of the areas has amplified in recent years as Montana Republicans Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte when he was a congressman introduced bills to remove the designations for several study areas in Montana that were not recommended wilderness, saying the time had come to act.

Angstead criticized the Forest Service for not recommending wilderness designation for the Middle Fork Judith Wilderness Study Area, saying the area is rich wildlife habitat and his organization would continue to push for permanent protections.

The plan also recommends protections for 45 rivers or streams as wild and scenic, which if designated by Congress, would come with regulations aimed at maintaining those qualities.

Recreation areas

Because travel planning that determines open and closed roads and trails for motorized travel has been completed in recent years, the Forest Service did not revisit those decisions in the forest plan, Avey said.

On the recreation side, the plan designates the 50,000-arce South Hills Recreation Area near Helena as a nonmotorized area for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

The 32,000-acre Grandview Recreation Area in the west Big Snowies would also receive the recreation emphasis, with the bulk of the acreage within a wilderness study area. The area would be managed for primitive and motorized recreation.

Russ Ehnes with the Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association had not fully reviewed the final plan this week but was familiar with the elements of the draft plan. His group was engaged in the planning process from the beginning.

“Based on what was in the draft plan I thought the Forest (Service) did a really good job accommodating recreations in the areas it’s appropriate,” he said. “Some people might disagree but I think it does set us up from a promising future.”

Wildlife habitat

One of the more controversial aspects of the plan is a shift in how the Forest Service will manage some wildlife habitat, specifically for big game.

The 1986 plan the agency uses “hiding cover standards” for elk, which essentially require more hiding cover as the density of roads increases. Hiding cover provides security for elk during hunting seasons, the rationale being that sufficient hiding cover will allow elk to remain on public lands.

The standards became difficult and in some cases impossible to meet, Avey has said, due to changes on the ground such as high insect mortality in the forest.

The 2021 plan uses “security areas,” defined as blocks of habitat away from roads and guidelines, rather than standards, for tree cover. The changes provide the agency more flexibility as land use or ecology changes, he said.

Wildlife advocates have pushed back for years on the shift from hiding cover standards to security areas, saying the standards are both scientifically proven and enforceable. Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation said that opinion has not changed with adoption of the new plan.

“While I am thrilled by some of the included objectives for wildlife conservation and landscape connectivity, I am deeply concerned at the overall lack of specificity when it comes to wildlife security metrics in the plan,” he said in a statement. “The quality habitat that our big game herds depend on is derived from these metrics; without them, we put the future of our herds at risk. MWF is looking forward to addressing this glaring oversight with the Forest.”

Timber

The 2021 plan designates areas suitable for timber sales and where timber may be harvested as part of projects with other purposes, such as recreation or habitat.

Combined under the 1986 plan, both forests had an objective of producing roughly 26 million board feet of timber per year from timber sales. The actual production fluctuated, coming close to meeting the target in the 80s and 90s, dipping in the 2000s and then creeping back up in recent years. On average, timber production was about 15-20 million board feet per year, said Amanda Milburn, who worked on the vegetation portion of the plan.

The 2021 plan focuses more on outcomes than outputs, she said, meaning logs from timber sales in the defined suitable areas will be looked at with timber or other wood products produced in other projects. Objectives now range from 30-45 million board feet, the range reflecting potential fluctuations in budgets or improved efficiencies in the timber programs, she said.

Across the forest, objectives call for “vegetation management,” meaning timber, thinning, prescribed burning or other activities on an average of 13,000 acres per year.

Representatives from the timber industry did not respond to messages in time for this story.

"Desired conditions"

In drafting the 2021 plan the Forest Service held multiple rounds of public comment, including dozens of public meetings in communities close to the forest, netting more than 1,100 comments. Avey touted the participation that took place throughout the planning process.

“The public input was incredibly important and I’m thankful to the community folks and all the forest users because we learned a lot from the public, which we tried to reflect in the plan,” he said.

The final plan saw only minor edits and changes from the draft version released in May 2020, Avey said.

Drafting the plan fell under a 2012 Forest Service planning rule, which Avey believes made for a much improved finished product that takes a more holistic approach at the landscape. The rule directs the agency to define “desired conditions,” with subsequent decisions needing to move towards those goals.

“It’s much more powerful and easier to understand, I think, for the public and our staff,” he said. “It will also keep these plans fresher into the future as opposed to how dated our ’86 plans were. A lot of social and political needs change over the 30-plus years.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.