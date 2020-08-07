Helena judge again takes Green Party off the ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Green Party will not be on the ballot this year, after an order from Helena District Court Judge James Reynolds.

In the order issued Friday, Reynolds found that signature withdrawal forms submitted by people who initially signed a petition to get the Green Party on the ballot and later asked for their signatures to be removed were valid.

Those who submitted withdrawal requests did so after learning the Montana Republican Party paid for the effort to qualify the Green Party.

The Secretary of State did not accept withdrawal requests that came in after it qualified the Green Party for the ballot on March 6, saying that was the deadline. It also did not accept forms submitted electronically.

Reynolds' order, however, said those requests were valid and the Secretary of State's failure to accept them violated state law.