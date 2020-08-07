Helena judge again takes Green Party off the ballot

The Montana Green Party will not be on the ballot this year, after an order from Helena District Court Judge James Reynolds.
In the order issued Friday, Reynolds found that signature withdrawal forms submitted by people who initially signed a petition to get the Green Party on the ballot and later asked for their signatures to be removed were valid.
Those who submitted withdrawal requests did so after learning the Montana Republican Party paid for the effort to qualify the Green Party.
The Secretary of State did not accept withdrawal requests that came in after it qualified the Green Party for the ballot on March 6, saying that was the deadline. It also did not accept forms submitted electronically.
Reynolds' order, however, said those requests were valid and the Secretary of State's failure to accept them violated state law.
With the requests for withdrawals, there were not enough remaining signatures to qualify the Green Party for the ballot in enough legislative districts, so the effort to get the party on the ballot ultimately has failed, the ruling says.
This is the second time in two years Reynolds has removed the Green Party from the ballot, both times after legal challenges from the Montana Democratic Party.
Green Party candidates can be seen as drawing votes from Democrats, which the Montana Democratic Party pointed out in court makes it harder to get Democrats elected in a state where that can already be a heavy lift. Libertarians, who were already on the ballot, can draw votes from Republicans. In 2012, a liberal group spent $500,000 on ads for a Libertarian candidate in a move some argue helped elect a Democrat to the U.S. Senate by picking up off enough votes from the GOP candidate.
This story will be updated.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.