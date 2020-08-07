Helena judge again takes Green Party off ballot

In a separate matter, state Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan found at the end of July that the Montana Republican Party should have registered as a minor party qualification committee to properly document how it spent money to qualify the Green Party. While Montanans for Conservation eventually registered as a minor party qualification committee, it initially did not, which Reynolds in his ruling found "concealed its role." The matter before the commissioner is still pending.

The secretary of state's office did not return an email Friday seeking comment on if it planned an appeal. Aug. 20 is the deadline for the secretary to certify the ballot.

The order also included a memorandum directed at the secretary, saying that "the kinds of difficulties encountered in this case might be avoided."

Reynolds wrote the secretary "took steps not authorized by statute or regulation, made decisions 'on the fly' and without public input or knowledge as to the deadline and the process for withdrawing signatures from the petition, and made those decisions based on documents not made public, even during this hearing.

"Such actions fly in the face of well-established principles for open government action requiring public participation and knowledge," Reynolds wrote.

During the July hearing, attorneys for Stapleton said they would make proposals to the next Legislature, which convenes in January, to improve and clarify questions raised by the case. Reynolds said he supported that effort. Stapleton's office did not respond for comment on if they have started that process.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.