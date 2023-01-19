Helena attorney Chris Gallus appointed Commissioner of Political Practices

Helena attorney Chris Gallus has been appointed Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Thursday.

Chris Gallus, a Butte native, has been an attorney in Montana for 26 years and practiced law in Helena for the last 20 years.

He graduated from the University of Montana School of Law and his practice includes constitutional litigation, government relations and campaign finance law.

“It’s something I’ve been involved in for some time as I’ve practiced for 26 years now, and a large part of what I’ve been focused on (is) election area and reporting,” Gallus said in an interview. “When the opportunity came up, I put my name in.”

The Commissioner of Political Practices is a nonpartisan, appointed position that oversees an office responsible for enforcing Montana’s campaign, ethics and lobbying laws. The office assists political candidates and lobbyists with compliance issues, and investigates and enforces infractions of those laws. The office also investigates ethics complaints against public officials.

Gallus, who will face Senate confirmation, takes over following the resignation of Jeff Mangan at the end of last year. He expects some immediate tasks meeting with staff and getting to know about operation of the office.

“I think the most important thing is to maintain the general purpose of the office, which is transparency of political activity for the citizens of Montana, because that’s very much why that office exists and the purpose for it,” Gallus said.

Gallus said he is aware of some confusion around the office when it comes to when and what must be reported for campaign finance and lobbying.

“There is some confusion and complexity with respect to the office so working with the staff, the Legislature and the administration and others frankly, I hope to maybe pinpoint what some of those areas are and see if there’s a way to clear those up or if it’s just a matter of educating folks a little better,” he said.

Gallus has been involved in state politics and the Legislature since 1987. He's previously represented conservatively aligned groups and individuals as lobbyist and has a long history of campaign contributions to both Republican and Democratic politicians in Montana.

He also worked closely with a ballot initiative. Campaign finance records show he served as the treasurer of a political committee formed to support a proposed constitutional referendum in 2018, and contributed several thousand dollars to the effort.

The office of the commissioner has come under fire at times, often by Republicans who objected to decisions from commissioners appointed by Democratic governors. A number of bill drafts have been floated that would either change or possibility eliminate the office.

Gallus said he is open to seeing if improvements can be made, but legislation pertaining to the commissioner would be up to lawmakers and the governor.

“My approach to some of those policies and statutory changes and whatnot is that’s the prerogative of the Legislature and I need to take those laws and policies and what not as adopted by the legislature and signed by governor and apply them to complaints as they come in,” he said.

Gallus was one of five applicants for the commissioner position that interviewed with a bipartisan group of lawmakers late last year. The committee deadlocked along party lines, with Republicans voting to advance all five to Gianforte to pick from for appointment and Democrats looking to narrow the field due to concerns about some candidates’ previous political ties.

With the deadlock, Gianforte was free to choose any candidate who met the qualifications for the commissioner job.

“Montanans deserve a political system that is transparent and ethical, and they count on an independent, nonpartisan, well-qualified commissioner of political practices to serve as a watchdog to preserve that system,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I have every confidence Chris Gallus will serve as commissioner with honor and integrity. I appreciate Chris’ willingness to serve the people of Montana in this critical role, and look forward his confirmation in the Senate.”

According to state law, the governor sets the salary of the commissioner within the occupational wage range for the occupation established by the Department of Administration. Mangan's salary was about $80,000.