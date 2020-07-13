Hearing on Montana flavored vaping ban set for Thursday

The Health and Human Services Interim Committee, however, has rule oversight authority over the state health department, and a legislative attorney told the Economic Affairs Interim Committee before they voted on the rule that their action could be found out of order.

The economic affairs committee's vote means it will have its staff draft a letter to the state health department notifying it of the objection. Normally those objections mean that adopting the rule would be delayed, but it's unclear whether that would happen in this case because the committee does not have oversight over the agency.

The state health department issued a statement Monday saying it is following the administrative rule process and will continue to do so.

"The purpose of this rule is to protect Montana kids, who are being specifically targeted with flavored e-cigarette products at an alarming rate. Six times more high school students use e-cigarettes than legal-age adults, and youth use increased by 243% in the last two years alone," a spokesman said. "The vote by the Economic Affairs Interim Committee has no legal effect on the proposed rule. We refer you to the comments of the committee's own attorney before the recent vote, which speak for themselves."