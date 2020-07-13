Hearing on Montana flavored vaping ban set for Thursday

In advance of a hearing Thursday on a proposed rule that would ban the sale of flavored electronic smoking products, a legislative interim committee voted to object to the rule, though it's not clear whether that will have any meaning beyond the symbolic.
In June, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed a rule that would ban selling flavored vaping products, saying the flavored products are "targeting youth users and inflicting grievous health effects on Montana's youth."
The 2019 Montana Youth Behavior Risk Survey found that an estimated 22,500 Montana middle and high schoolers reported currently vaping. A federal study published in 2019 found that youths are four times more likely to try cigarettes if they had previously vaped.
According to a survey done by the FDA, about 70% of youth e-cigarette users said they used the products "because they come in flavors I like." The FDA also found nearly all, 97%, of youth users had used a flavored product in the prior month.
Some examples of flavored products are Cotton Candy, Slammin Pink Watermelon, Strawberry Rolls and Cherry Skittles. The rule proposed by the health department says that products "are also packaged in a manner that appeal to youth by closely resembling the packing of candy."
But vaping shop owners say that banning the sale of flavored products would seriously harm their bottom line and that the use of tobacco products by those under the age of 21 is already illegal.
In 2019 the state health department issued an emergency rule that banned the sale of flavored vaping products. During the ban, which expired in April, shop owners say their bottom lines suffered dramatically.
A few of those vaping shop owners testified before the state Legislature's interim Economic Affairs Committee at the end of June, asking that committee to object to the rule. That came after the Legislature's interim Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee declined to take any action on the proposed rule. The human services committee has rule oversight authority over the health department, not the economic committee.
State Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, contended that the interim Economic Affairs Committee on which he sits should have a say because of the anticipated business effects if the proposed rule moves forward. The state health department can finalize or change the rule after a public hearing and comment.
The Health and Human Services Interim Committee, however, has rule oversight authority over the state health department, and a legislative attorney told the Economic Affairs Interim Committee before they voted on the rule that their action could be found out of order.
The economic affairs committee's vote means it will have its staff draft a letter to the state health department notifying it of the objection. Normally those objections mean that adopting the rule would be delayed, but it's unclear whether that would happen in this case because the committee does not have oversight over the agency.
The state health department issued a statement Monday saying it is following the administrative rule process and will continue to do so.
"The purpose of this rule is to protect Montana kids, who are being specifically targeted with flavored e-cigarette products at an alarming rate. Six times more high school students use e-cigarettes than legal-age adults, and youth use increased by 243% in the last two years alone," a spokesman said. "The vote by the Economic Affairs Interim Committee has no legal effect on the proposed rule. We refer you to the comments of the committee's own attorney before the recent vote, which speak for themselves."
Before the committee's 7-3 vote to object to the rule, several people testified about the harm flavored vaping products pose to children and young teens.
Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatrician in Missoula and secretary treasurer of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the vaping industry targets children to create new tobacco users.
"These are in the hands of children, children who I see in my practice, who are using these as young as 9-10 years old," Wilson told the committee.
Others who supported the rule pointed to the cost of dealing with the medical conditions of those who smoke, and research showing that flavors both entice children to use the products, and their ties with smoking later in life.
"We keep flavors off the market and we can really keep kids from starting a lifetime of nicotine addiction," said Amanda Cahill, the government relations director for the American Heart Association.
Deanna Marshall, an owner of Freedom Vapes and a member of the Montana Smoke Free Association, a group of about 20 vaping shops, told the committee that if the rule is finalized, it would be "devastating" to stores around the state. Ron Marshall, another owner and vice president of the Montana Smoke Free Association, said he felt the Legislature was the proper body to enact the ban, not a state agency. Freedom Vapes has shops in Hamilton, Bozeman and Belgrade.
Keith Bowman, who owns Ecig Vapor Juice in Missoula, said that his business slowed by 65%-75% during the four-month ban and that it put half of his employees out of work.
While vaping shop owners pointed out it was already illegal for them to sell to those under 21, Annie Tegen, the western region director for Tobacco Free Kids, said that Montana youths are still using the product whether they're intentionally sold it at a vape shop or not.
Other vape shop owners said they sell flavored products to adults who are trying to stop using cigarettes, but Carrie Nyssen, the senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, said the products are not approved smoking-cessation devices, nor is there proof that they work as such.
The hearing on the rule will be conducted remotely on Thursday at 3 p.m. A link to participate over Zoom can be found on the state health department's website.
People may also submit comments in writing to Heidi Clark, Department of Public Health and Human Services, Office of Legal Affairs, P.O. Box 4210, Helena, Montana, 59604-4210; fax (406) 444-9744; or e-mail dphhslegal@mt.gov, and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., July 24, 2020.
