Health-sharing ministry bill advances in Montana House

Senate Bill 149, from Republican Sen. Tim McGilvray, allows for the ministries to operate as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and clarifies that they are not insurance products regulated by the commissioner's office. Passing the bill means that allowing health sharing ministries would not be up to the state insurance commissioner's decisions in the future.

"They're a vital alternative to health insurance for some individuals, however they are not insurance," said Rep. Amy Regier, a Kalispell Republican who carried the bill on the House floor. " ... The goal of Senate Bill 149 is to have health sharing ministries defined and codified in law so thousands of Montanans are free to exercise their faith ... and have an affordable health care sharing alternative to insurance."

Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat from Bozeman and a rabbi, said he supported the ministries when they first started, but that commercial interests have entered the market and exploited it.