Health dept. asks Supreme Court to strike order on updating birth certificates

Though it said Monday it “intends to comply” with an order from a Billings judge to let transgender Montanans update their birth certificates using a form, lawyers representing the state health department late Friday evening asked the Montana Supreme Court to void that order.

In the filing, lawyers from the state Department of Justice representing the Department of Public Health and Human Services wrote that Judge Michael Moses lacked the authority to block them from enacting an administrative rule saying birth certificates could only be updated in the case of a clerical error.

That’s because, the lawyers including Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote, the lawsuit that led Moses to issue an April preliminary injunction was only about a 2021 law titled Senate Bill 280 that said Montanans needed to have gender-affirming surgery and petition a court to update their vital records. The state’s administrative rulemaking, the lawyers argued, was a separate process not touched by that case.

“Plaintiffs challenged only a law passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor. They now seek relief from a rule duly promulgated by an executive agency,” the lawyers including Knudsen, Solicitor General David Dewhirst and Assistant Solicitor General Kathleen Smithgall, in addition to Emily Jones, a private attorney on contract for the state, wrote.

“The district court was limited to deciding the case or controversy before it: the constitutional challenge to the legislative act.”

In an order from the bench Sept. 15 that the health department initially indicated it would defy, Moses said he was clear in the spring that the state was blocked “from enforcing any aspect of SB 280” and clearly told the state to follow the 2017 rule.

The state had previously claimed Moses’ initial order was unclear, something Moses chided lawyers from the DOJ for in court earlier this month.

"The department was enjoined in all aspects from (enforcing the law) and decided to pass rules anyway, claiming that they have the power to do whatever they want, notwithstanding an order. That really is unacceptable," Moses said then. "And so my order was not unclear. It was clear as a bell. It said 'all aspects.'"

Transgender Montanans have said that having incorrect birth certificates can put them at risk of being unwantedly outed, creating dangerous stations. Transgender people face a higher risk of violence. The 2017 rule was enacted under a past Democratic administration.

The health department tried to issue a rule in 2021 implementing Senate Bill 280. Then after Moses’ April order, the department held a June hearing on another emergency rule to block all avenues to make change unless there was an error in the original document. Though opposition dramatically outweighed support of the rule, the department made it permanent in early September.

The DOJ lawyers in Friday’s order shot back at Moses’ criticism of them in court earlier this month.

“Throughout the argument, the district court accused (the health department) of ‘thumbing their nose’ at, ‘circumventing,’ and ‘sneak[ing]’ around the district court’s preliminary injunction order. Of course, the court had no basis for these accusations other than the fact that DPHHS promulgated the 2022 rule,” the lawyers wrote.

In Friday’s filing, the health department and DOJ also argued that by requiring the 2017 rule be in place, Moses was cutting off their ability to ever enforce SB 280 if the state were to win the overall court case.

“DPHHS will not be able to enforce SB 280 against plaintiffs, or the others who changed their birth certificate, even if DPHHS ultimately succeeds on the merits,” the lawyers wrote. “ … A court’s preliminary injunction simply cannot have the effect of freezing all of the government on a particular issue.”

Moses' order from the bench is part of a lawsuit filed last year where the ACLU of Montana sued the state on behalf of two transgender Montanans over the 2021 law. The lawsuit is on behalf of Amelia Marquez, a Billings resident, and a trans man identified as John Doe in court proceedings. It is against the state of Montana; Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte; the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which handles birth certificates; and department Director Adam Meier. Meier has since left the position and was replaced by Charlie Brereton.

Friday's filing said that Marquez and Doe are now free to amend their birth certificates and that the “state has no recourse to correct the birth certificates for any individual who is permitted to change their birth certificate while the preliminary injunction is in place.”

At a minimum, the lawyers wrote, they want the Supreme Court to clarify the order only applied to Marquez and Doe.

Moses’ frustration was clear in court when he issued his clarifying order last week, saying "If we are simply going to circumvent orders of the court where the court finds, preliminarily, a violation of the Constitution, that's not what justice is all about. That's not what our government is all about."

Representatives for the DOJ, health department and ALCU of Montana were not able to be reached late Friday.