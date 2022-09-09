Health department finalizes rule on updates to birth certificates

The Department of Public Health and Human Services has finalized its proposal to eliminate avenues for transgender Montanans to change the sex designation on their birth certificates.

In an administrative rule notice published Friday, the department said that the proposed rule change will become effective Sept. 10.

It follows legislation signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in 2021 that enacted new barriers for transgender people to update the sex on their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity. Under the law, transgender people could update their birth certificates only after completing gender-affirming surgery and petitioning a court.

A state district court in April temporarily blocked the department from enforcing the law, and ordered it to revert to a process in place under a 2017 rule approved by the department during the prior administration of Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. That rule only required a sworn affidavit for a person to change their birth certificate.

DPHHS then proposed an amended rule that allows the vital records to be amended only "if it was listed incorrectly on the original birth certificate due to a data entry error." It does not allow the certificate to be amended "based on gender transition, gender identity or change of gender."

During a public hearing held in June, opponents to the new rule eclipsed supporters by nearly 100 to 2. Moderators extended the hearing to allow more public comments, but not all of the more than 200 people logged into the public hearing over Zoom were able to speak.

Many of those who opposed the rule had urged the department to roll back the new rules and return to the 2017 process.

In the notice published Friday, the department argued that the prior policy “purported to redesignate, substitute or conflate the ‘sex’ data element on birth certificates as a ‘gender’ data element.”

The department also stated it agreed with some comments in support of the new rule, which “indicated the rule is supported by science because sex is determined at birth, does not evolve over time and cannot be changed.”

The department contrasts that with its definition of “gender” as “a psychological, cultural and/or social construct.”

A number of people who spoke in opposition to the rule stressed the higher rates of depression and suicide among transgender individuals, and argued that reinforcing differences between how those people identify and their official documents could exacerbate those trends.

The National Institutes for Health, they pointed out, has presented data showing 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide.

"This is salt in the wound," Ryan Kellan Jean, a transgender person from Florence, said during the June hearing. "As someone who is born and raised and still living in Montana, I am appalled."

In the rule notice, DPHHS acknowledged “there is some evidence that, for example, transgender youth are at higher risk of suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts.” But the department disagreed with comments arguing the rule would lead to an increase in suicide among transgender individuals.

“The department does not believe that there is scientific evidence — and commenters presented no such evidence — that the failure of birth certificates to reflect transgender individuals' gender identity leads to an increase in suicide in the transgender community,” the notice stated.

Opponents of the rule change also commented that transgender, non-binary and two-spirit people will face potential outing and stigmatization if they are forced to present ID that doesn’t match their gender identity. The department responded that it “does not find the comments persuasive” and stated that opponents didn’t provide proof that they would have to show their birth certificates or that doing so would “adversely affect their ability to access services, maintain housing, maintain employment, etc.”

DPHHS rejected a number of comments that it said failed to address the proposed rule, instead addressing either SB 280 — which has been enjoined in state court — or the earlier emergency rule. The department also rejected arguments that the proposed rule conflicts with the district court order or that it violates state and federal constitutional privacy protections.

The notice also states the department agrees with several commenters who “indicated the rule is supported by science because sex is determined at birth, does not evolve over time, and cannot be changed. The commenters also indicated accurate collection of demographics is critical to a properly functioning government and society.”