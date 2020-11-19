Health board tells lawmakers safest way to meet is remotely

House Minority Leader Rep. Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena, said the letter gives the Legislature a menu of options to consider. She said she was optimistic about having meetings with Republican leadership to talk about how to move forward responsibly.

"I have confidence that we can have productive conversations about how we do the business we are constitutionally required to do and represent our communities without putting our communities at risk," Abbott said. "Our caucus is weighing our responsibility to our communities and our responsibility to public health. The Legislature cares about the safety of each other and the safety of our staff and yesterday aside, I think we can move forward and try to create a situation that is safer and do our jobs in a way that allows us to represent our communities effectively."

Susan Fox, the executive director of the Legislative Services Division, said Wednesday the county health officer has sent her information about contact-tracer jobs in an effort to lay the groundwork if the Legislature decides to fund that position.

Members of the Legislative Council and a subcommittee focused on rules have met through the interim to discuss options for how the session could function.