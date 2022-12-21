HD 80 hopefuls explain philosophies to county GOP central committee

The Lewis and Clark Republican Central Committee has appointed a panel to work with Powell County to fill the vacant House District 80 seat, but also interviewed candidates for the gig that could put them to work as early as Jan. 2, when the state Legislature convenes.

The seat, which is in both counties, was left vacant earlier this month when the previous state representative, Becky Beard, resigned to fill a vacancy in the state Senate. The Senate seat had been left empty by Terry Gauthier, who resigned to participate in a motorcycle cruise of 20 countries.

Candidates for HD 80 gathered Tuesday night downstairs at The DoubleTree by Hilton Helena Downtown. They included Valerie Clague, Ken Liston, Nathan Nachtsheim, Hailey Oestreicher, Zack Wirth and Drew Zinecker. Lewis and Clark County officials said Powell County did not bring forward any candidates. All five of the candidates present said they were residents of HD 80.

Lewis and Clark County Republicans picked Heidi Friedlander, Greg Guthrie and Sandra Holland to work as a subcommittee with a Powell County GOP panel, tentatively on Dec. 27, to select nominees for the county commissioners of both counties to choose from. Officials have said they hope to have the seat filled before the legislative session starts.

For the state Senate seat, the joint panel provided three nominees. However, central committee members were told Tuesday they were not held to that number.

Nachtsheim had attended Tuesday’s meeting, but was called away due to a family emergency. Since Nachtsheim had to leave for a legitimate reason, those at the meeting decided not to select nominees that night.

HD 80 candidates spoke about why they wanted to serve and fielded questions about their thoughts on education, school choice, voter integrity, whether they had read the U.S. and Montana constitutions, judicial reform and whether school elections should run on the same day as other elections.

Candidates ran the political gamut.

Clague, who touted her tenure as a state employee who has served in several departments, had run for the seat as an Independent in 2016 and was asked why she was now wanting to represent the district as a Republican. She said she has always been a Republican and ran as an Independent to get her name on the ballot.

“I am probably closer to a moderate than a super conservative,” she said.

She said she worked on Ronald Reagan’s gubernatorial campaign in San Diego in 1971. She and her family have lived in Helena since 1990.

Clague said she has a desire to take advantage of natural resources in the state and Montana has the ability to do projects, such as mining, right.

Liston is a semi-retired trauma nurse with a mining and military background who said he did not really have a political ambition and was asked to apply for the seat. He said he has worked all over the state.

He said his reading library is conservative but he also reads other political perspectives “because I want to know what the other side is doing.”

“Politically, I am very conservative but I am not a nut,” he said.

Oestreicher said she had served as a state Senate page and graduated from Carroll College. She said she is a law student and a mother. She said she is in the running for HD 80 because her daughter was born prematurely and she knows there are legislators poised to codify abortion in the upcoming session.

“That terrified me that someone would celebrate aborting a child that was as small or smaller than my daughter was when she was born,” she said.

Oestreicher said she was running to protect the sanctity of life in Montana. She said she understands agriculture issues, is a small business owner, is involved with the GOP and has a “servant’s heart.”

Wirth said he is a fifth-generation rancher who has done several construction projects throughout the state and now operates the Rocking Z Guest Ranch, which brings in people from around the world.

“Everything we have, we built,” he said.

“I feel I can bring savvy, my good cheer and my work ethic to the Legislature,” he said.

Zinecker, who has worked for Republican candidates and legislators and had served as public information officer for the Public Service Commission (PSC), said he was very knowledgeable about state government and how it works, including the budget.

“You learn everything you need to know about state government if you go through the budget,” he said.

Zinecker said he had extensive experience with the Legislature and had done everything “but push the red and green budget.”

He included a packet of letters of support from about two dozen legislators and Randy Pinocci, a PSC member.

Central committee member Lori Hamm asked Zinecker how he would like them to explain the “email issue” he has with the PSC.

Former PSC Commissioner Roger Koopman filed a $2.5 million claim against PSC members and some staff. Koopman was the target of spying, email leaks to the public and claims that led to police investigations that went nowhere. Zinecker was involved as a key figure in many of the allegations.

“It’s going to be an issue and we are going to have to explain … ” Hamm said.

Zinecker thanked her for the question, then said it was a “frivolous” lawsuit and motions to dismiss have been submitted. He said could not offer further comment.

Beard had been reelected to a two-year term for her House seat on Nov. 8. She was sworn into the state Senate last week, state Republican officials said. The term ends Jan. 6, 2025, according to Ballotpedia.

According to censusreporter.org, HD 80 has 11,650 residents, is made up of 2,959 square miles and has about 3.9 people per square mile. It notes that 61% of its residents are 18-64, it is evenly split between male and female and there is a median age of 42.5. It has a median household income of $82,932 and 4,499 households.