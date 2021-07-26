'Hard pill to swallow': Red Pill Festival prescribes Christian conservatism and conspiracies

The Better Together event came together with some assistance from the MHRN. McAdam said the strain of speakers at the Red Pill Festival, like Shea, who has ties to the Bundy family that's engaged in two armed standoffs against the federal government, can have a dangerous affect on communities.

"Those are not the people we want held up as examples of how we interact at the community level," McAdam said. "They're not providing a good direction for people to attend to go home and work in their communities, and I think that's a really big concern for us."

Daniel Story, a 40-year-old diesel mechanic from Alberton, brought his wife and child to the Red Pill Festival. He said he was drawn to the event after some liberal friends on Facebook starting posting negative comments about it. He hoped to find a message at the event that could end the divisiveness he's felt from national politics down to community politics.

"The event itself was something I was kind of interested in," he said. "I haven't really come across any events like this before, so I just thought I'd come out. … We shouldn't be divided as individuals, because we're all from one country."