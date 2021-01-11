'Handle with care' bill seeks to aid students in crisis

The House Education committee on Monday heard a proposal that could help teachers provide some relief to children who are dealing with crisis at home.

The "Handle with Care" program is already in place in a number of school districts, like those in Polson and Shelby, said Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena. If a child is present when police respond to a home, whether it's for a grandparent who needs to be rushed to a hospital or conflict between the parents, an officer can then send a brief text to a designated school official.

The text message, due to privacy limitations, would simply include the child's name and the phrase "Handle with care." Teachers then know, from the text, the extra context to consider if that child is acting out or appears tired, and can offer support as needed.

House Bill 27, sponsored by Funk, would authorize school districts across the state to implement their own version of the "Handle with Care" program. Local school boards would create and implement their own program, in which the board enters into an agreement with law enforcement or emergency services. In practice, a first responder would simply text a school official.

"In some communities, this is a small thing that can make a big difference in a child's life," Funk told the committee Monday.