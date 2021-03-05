At the midway point of the 67th legislative session, majority Republicans are marking wins with the passage of long-sought legislation for the party and advancement of some of the governor’s proposals aimed to boost the state’s economy.

Democrats who are used to being in the minority, but for the first time in 16 years don't have a backstop in the governor’s office, argue the GOP’s strayed from campaign promises and instead focused on bills that help the wealthy and overlook those who need aid the most.

The session has been marked at moments by sharp partisan spats and for the first time held under a hybrid model that’s allowed for remote participation because of the pandemic. Forty-five days in, lawmakers paused Tuesday for a transmittal break before starting the second half, where they’ll take up in earnest work on the state budget and major policies they haven’t addressed yet, like implementing recreational cannabis.

Republicans are heading home armed with a list of victories to share with constituents and local central committees. Top on that list is a bill Gov. Greg Gianforte signed in February to create a legal liability shield for businesses, churches and nonprofits over exposure to COVID-19. That’s something Republicans have pushed for nearly a year.

“That was a huge win to get that bill through as quick as we did,” said Senate President Mark Blasdel, a Kalispell Republican.

The party has also advanced several bills that would pull back the power of local health officials and boards, as well as curtail some of the executive’s emergency declaration abilities.

Blasdel also cited the governor’s “Comeback Plan” that includes proposals to lower the top income tax rate, eliminate the business equipment tax for about 4,000 businesses in the state and create a trades scholarship program, among other bills.

On Friday, Gianforte said he’s been happy with the progress lawmakers have made on his priories so far.

“I'm excited to see the tax credits for trade scholarships progressing. I promised lower taxes for all Montanans and both the business equipment tax bill and the lowering of the personal income tax that we're moving through … we're on our way to implementing Montana's comeback,” Gianforte said.

But Democrats argue their GOP colleagues who campaigned on creating jobs and elevating the state’s economic picture have strayed from those pledges by spending much of the first half on what they say are hurtful social policies that target the LGBTQ community.

“We talked about jobs and the economy, they talked about jobs and the economy. I really thought we were going to be focused on jobs and the economy,” said Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, a Democrat from East Helena. “I can’t find where that’s been a priority for them.”

With GOP support, the Legislature has advanced bills to bar transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams, require a transgender person to have surgery and go to court to change their birth certificate, implement the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and restrict access to abortions in the state.

One of the most publicized policies was actually killed with a bipartisan coalition before being brought back. That’s a bill to make it illegal for doctors to provide or even make referrals for gender-affirming surgery for minors. Democrats joined with some Republicans to knock down the first bill, but the Republican backing the idea brought another attempt that has cleared the House.

“They liked that one so much they actually did it again,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena.

“We just haven’t seen much on jobs and the economy from the administration or from Republican lawmakers. But we have seen a lot of attacks on different communities in the state of Montana, LGBTQ and specifically trans folks.”

Republicans say they’re able to walk and chew gum at the same time. Several of the social proposals were long-sought by party members frustrated to have watched them die by a veto pen in sessions past, but that hasn’t stopped the party from moving forward the tax policies, bills to expand access to broadband, explore more meatpacking options and other tweaks they say make it easier to do business in the state, GOP leadership said.

“I know we definitely started out with more social bills, but that was with this transmittal deadline that we had to move across by day 45,” said Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martindale. “I see a lot more of the jobs and economy bills coming up with the day 65 deadline.”

Blasdel said he’s pleased with the mix of legislation advanced so far.

“In our caucus every member campaigned on different issues, and then so trying to align everybody's platforms on what they campaigned on and wanted to bring in, and bring those issues that our party cares about and we believe as Republicans are good for Montana,” Blasdel said.

Still, Democrats argue even the bills the GOP has moved aimed at adding jobs and growing the economy aren't targeting the right people. The minority cites analysis showing that while the income tax cut will hit about half of Montanans, most middle-class people will see less than a $20 savings annually.

While Gianforte says his plans to do things like eliminate some capital gains taxes for businesses that create jobs in Montana will draw high-paying employment opportunity to the state, Democrats say the policies overlook the state’s lower-income residents who won’t see the benefits trickle down to them.

“When they do say that they’re going to do something for Montanans and for businesses, what they focus in on is rich people that don’t even live here,” Cohenour said. “When you look at their tax bills they put out there, it’s ‘Come to Montana and don’t pay taxes.’ How is that good for Montana’s economy?”

Still, Cohenour said the first half shouldn’t entirely be chalked up in the loss column for Democrats.

Party lawmakers celebrated the defeat of bills they were able to join with enough Republicans to vote down. In the last few days before transmittal, that included right-to-work legislation that died by a substantial margin in the House, as well as two adjacent bills in the Senate that would have limited union operations.

“Sixty-two red votes on right to work in a 67-33 chamber feels like a pretty commanding statement,” Abbott said. “We killed a lot of bad ideas in the last week and a half either in committee or on the floor and it felt very good.”

And Democrats have advanced bills expanding access to health care, examine criminal justice reform, enhance education opportunities and increase data privacy.

Both parties are carrying bills to increase broadband access in Montana as well as make permanent increased access to telehealth that started during the pandemic.

When lawmakers come back to town next week, they’ll begin crafting the state’s biennial budget from work done in the first half by budget subcommittees.

“It’s still got a long ways to go,” Blasdel said of the budget.

They'll also dive into more details of how to spend the roughly $800 million in federal coronavirus relief funds directed to Montana from Congress, more than half of which hasn't been spoken for yet. Another federal aid package that could bring even more money is pending too.

Abbott and Cohenour said Democrats were able to build back some money proposed to be cut in the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, but added they’ll focus on trying to undo reductions that cleared the subcommittee process like removing two tribal health liaisons.

Gianforte saw two pieces of his budget proposal, the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund and additional judges in Flathead and Gallatin counties, not advance through the initial budgeting process, though some lawmakers have indicated they’re interested in reviewing the policies further.

“We made a pretty simple proposal which was, if we're going to legalize recreational marijuana, let's use the revenue from that to help deal with substance abuse and addiction recovery,” Gianforte said. “That's what the HEART fund is all about. I thought it made an awful lot of sense. I still think it makes an awful lot of sense. Some legislators thought otherwise. I'm still hopeful that we will reinstitute the HEART fund because I think substance abuse, addiction, the impact it has on our communities and our families across the state is probably the No. 1 societal issue that we face."

Specific to the judges proposal, Gianforte said it’s a negotiation.

“We put it in the budget because we thought it was the right thing to do, we'll continue to advocate for that,” Gianforte said.

Creating a recreational cannabis program legalized by voters last November will also dominate the second half, with a nearly 300-page bill set to be introduced soon.

“The implementation and how to handle that will be a big portion of the session coming up,” Blasdel said.

