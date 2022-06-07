Gustafson with most votes, Brown also set to advance in SupCo race

In the hotly contested race for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court, preliminary results showed incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson with a strong lead and challenger James Brown also set to advance to the general election.

The top two vote-getters in the primary go on to the November vote.

Initial results Tuesday showed Gustafson holding 51% of the vote, with more than 89,898 ballots cast for the incumbent by 11:30 p.m.

Republican Public Service Commission chair Brown had 34% of the tally, with 60,839 votes.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon was in a distant third place with 26,516 votes, or 15%.

Gustafson said in a phone interview late Tuesday she was feeling positive about the preliminary results.

"I have nearly 20 years of judicial experience and I've been doing this a long time and I work very hard and have a passion for the law," she said. "I think voters in Montana appreciate that and I think having the experience that I have helped a great deal today."

Brown's campaign said he was "humbled" by the statewide support he received in the primary. Brown was first elected to public office in 2020.

“Montanans have made it overwhelmingly clear that they want a justice that will protect our constitutional rights and our way of life, and that’s exactly what I will accomplish as your next justice,” Brown said in an emailed statement.

While the race is nonpartisan, politics found a way into the campaigns this year. Supreme Court candidates are bound by the Judicial Code of Conduct from seeking, accepting or using partisan endorsements, but those rules haven't stopped Republicans from going all in on Brown's campaign. Brown has been endorsed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, attended a fundraiser for his campaign at Gianforte's home and told a crowd gathered at a Republican forum in Butte that he was pleased the governor called and urged him to run for the Supreme Court. Only in separate remarks to the press did Brown say many people called to nudge him toward a bid for the high court.

Brown has vowed to be a constitutional conservative on the court if elected. His candidacy arrives as Republicans in the state have openly alleged the courts to be an instrument of liberals to undo legislative enactments. Brown himself has told supporters the Supreme Court is "well known across the country for being one of the most liberal" state Supreme Courts in the country.

The state's high court is likely to play an increasing role in the battle over priority legislation passed by a Republican Legislature and signed by a Republican governor after 16 years of a Democratic veto pen. Several high-profile new laws are already making their way through the lower courts, and the high court has before it a major challenge over access to pre-viability abortions in Montana.

In May, the Montana Republican State Central Committee reported to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices more than $58,000 in independent spending to support Brown's candidacy, following another $27,700 in April. When Democrats called foul on high-profile Republicans endorsing Brown's campaign, Republicans labeled the outrage a "hypocrisy," given the Montana Democratic Party spent $60,000 to support Justice Dirk Sandefur's candidacy in 2016. They've also criticized Gustafson for inviting former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock to a fundraising event in Helena.

The state Democratic Party has not reported any spending on Gustafson's behalf this cycle. The Montanans for Liberty and Justice political action committee, a fundraising arm of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, reported nearly $132,000 in independent spending support of Gustafson in May, according to campaign finance records.

Gustafson has made the rejection of politics a focus of her campaign messaging, stating a partisan effort is afoot to weaken the judicial branch and remove it as a check and balance to the other branches of government.

"I've talked to a lot of voters in the last few months and I think Montana voters at least are telling me that they're not interested in partisan elections for judicial positions," Gustafson said Tuesday.

Gustafson was unopposed in her last reelection bid in 2018. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Bullock in 2017, 13 years after she was appointed to the district court bench in Yellowstone County by Republican Gov. Judy Martz.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon generated a lot less visibility in a race where one candidate is the incumbent and the other was backed by the state's dominant political party. Republicans painted McMahon as anti-Second Amendment after he ruled a Republican-passed bill to prohibit gun restrictions on campus was unconstitutional. McMahon's ruling found the state constitution gave that authority to the state Board of Regents, not the state Legislature, to dictate rules about firearms on campus.

In a phone interview late Tuesday, McMahon thanked his supporters and said the election showed him the partisanship that's found its way into the nonpartisan race appeared important to voters this cycle.

"The voters have spoken," McMahon said. "My campaign was run on the independence of the judiciary. I learned early on and continue to throughout tonight that partisanship and special interest groups and political agendas, they're important."

There are two seats on the state's high court up for election this year, though in the race for Supreme Court justice seat No. 1 both candidates — incumbent Jim Rice and challenger Bill D'Alton — will advance to the general election in November. Rice had 76% of the vote to 24% for D'Alton, a Billings personal injury attorney.

