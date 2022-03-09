Gustafson points to experience in SupCo re-election bid

Justice Ingrid Gustafson said Wednesday her re-election campaign for the Montana Supreme Court stands on experience and consistency on the bench, although she sees the role as much more than deliberations and rulings.

"I do think experience matters, and I do think my record is one of reliability and consistency," Gustafson said in an interview.

Gustafson, 60, was first appointed to the Yellowstone County District Court bench by former Republican Gov. Judy Martz in 2003 and later appointed to the state Supreme Court by then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.

Her work on Montana's foster care system has carried over from district court to the state's high court. In Yellowstone County, she was part of a group of stakeholders that made procedural changes to child dependency cases and worked to reduce parental termination rates and case processing times. Gustafson said that work "spring-boarded" into projects she has taken up as a member of the Court Improvement Program, which aims to refine court practices in child abuse and neglect cases.

"You want to have a system where you are not removing children unless it is the last resort," Gustafson said. "… I think that the judicial system has an obligation to be continuously getting education and improving practices so that we can serve the people who are before us."

This kind of work and her role in community affairs, like turning a Billings beet field into the city's largest soccer complex, are the topics outside of typical court proceedings that Gustafson hopes will resonate with voters.

But the stage appears set for a more hostile election cycle for judicial races than during Gustafson's last run in 2018, when she was unopposed.

Republicans in the 2021 Legislature and the Governor's Office made several accusations last year of judicial bias ostensibly developed out of Democratic governors appointing judges who were nominated by a selection committee made up of people picked by those former executives.

Lawmakers held up internal polling of judges on pending legislation as alleged proof of the judicial branch taking stances on laws that they may have to rule on at a later date. Republican legislators subpoenaed Supreme Court communications. And at one point the Attorney General's Office, representing the Legislature, said it would defy the court's order temporarily quashing the subpoena.

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled in a unanimous decision that the Legislature had no authority to subpoena the court's records without a legitimate legislative purpose. Lawmakers have since appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing the state justices should not have ruled on a case that decided the fate of their own subpoenas.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen has also offered criticism of Gustafson, recently labeling her a "hardcore leftist" at a GOP fundraising dinner in Havre last month, according to Hi-Line Today.

"I think they're not accurate at all," Gustafson said of Knudsen's words against her. "I think my record shows that I've just been reliable and consistent and haven't been any kind of extremist."

Gustafson on Wednesday said she believed the outrage of the Montana Judges Association internal polling, which the association has done for decades, was "just hoopla." As an example of providing insight as legislation is crafted, Gustafson said last year she spoke to lawmakers about a bill that created a new requirement that child welfare cases get a hearing within five days of the child's removal.

"They are all sorts of government entities … that for decades, judges included, have been asked to testify before the Legislature or provide information to the Legislature on a myriad of bills that come before them," she said. "I think the judicial branch was doing its job."

Gustafson said she did not participate in any of the polls criticized by lawmakers.

Last week Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon, who has filed to run against Gustafson, similarly waved off the Legislature's outcries about the polling. He also said he was running against Gustafson, rather than Justice Jim Rice, because he believes his judicial philosophy as a "strict constructionist" more closely aligns with Rice's.

Gustafson on Wednesday waved off labeling her judicial philosophy. Applying a law under its plain language is "what judges do," she said.

"(Judges) make decisions where they look at the law, they look at the Constitution and they apply them to the facts of the case," Gustafson said. "At this level, this job is to provide direction to the district court judges. (A decision) provides information to the public on why decisions were made.

"I think by far right now I am the most qualified candidate," she said. "Compared right now to Judge McMahon, I have over twice the experience in District Court in a much busier district. But this job, I've successfully done it now for nearly five years, showing the ability to do this job and I'm really doing a lot of other very important work that I very much want to continue."

McMahon is so far the only challenger for Gustafson's seat. Candidate filing closes Monday at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.