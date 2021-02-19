Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests

Democratic state Sen. Dayna Polehanki said that "tensions are high" in Michigan following the assaults, and she's disappointed that concealed weapons are still allowed in the Statehouse.

"What they said is that weapons, guns, bullets are still welcome in our state Capitol as long as we can't see them. It doesn't make anyone safer," she said.

Vermont lawmakers, meanwhile, are considering expanding their Statehouse ban on guns to other government buildings. In Washington state, a measure that would ban open carry of guns in the Capitol and near permitted demonstrations has cleared a committee and is awaiting a vote by the full Senate.

"The purpose of openly carrying a weapon is to chill other people's voices. And it works," said its sponsor, Democratic state Sen. Patty Kuderer.

In nearby Oregon, crowds opposed to the Statehouse being closed to the public during a pandemic-related session stormed the building, including at least one person armed with an AR-15. And in Idaho, self-styled "patriots," anti-vaccination groups and others forced their way past police at the Capitol in August, shattering a window as they pushed and shoved into a gallery.

In Montana, though, Republican Rep. Seth Berglee said the U.S. Capitol riot didn't affect his thinking about the law he sponsored.