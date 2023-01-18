Groups sue over impact on grizzlies from fed control programs

Environmental groups are asking a federal judge to order wildlife officials to conduct further analysis into the effects of predator control programs on grizzly bears in Montana, saying in part that removal of bears moving between recovery zones needs more scrutiny.

WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Trap Free Montana filed the lawsuit. It is against U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Department of the Interior. The former agency is the federal government’s livestock protection arm that conducts predator control for animals including coyotes, foxes, wolves and bears. The latter is the agency charged with management of endangered species, including consulting with other federal agencies on impacts to listed species.

The lawsuit follows a 2020 settlement with USDA in which the agency agreed to update decades-old analysis of it programs, including lethal control programs involving aerial gunning, trapping and poison. The environmental groups say the agency’s issuance of an environmental assessment and decision to resume its programs failed to use the best available science on impacts to threatened grizzly bears, particularly bears “dispersing” from recovery zones.

“The best available science reveals the lack of connectivity and genetic interchange between grizzly bears in Montana’s recovery zones and the bears’ absence from the Bitterroots remains a threat to long-term recovery of the species in the lower 48 states,” Matthew Bishop, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center representing the groups, said in a statement. “But the agencies aren’t taking this into account before killing and removing dispersing bears.”

Estimates put the Lower 48’s grizzly population at about 1,900 animals, including more than 700 in the Greater Yellowstone region, more than 1,000 in the Northern Continental Divide region and smaller populations in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirks. The Bitterroots are also a recovery area and has seen occasional bears, but has been void of a sustainable population.

USDA “takes” about 13 grizzlies per year, according to the lawsuit. The term “take” includes both killing and capturing bears, with typically three or fewer bears killed in a given year by USDA agents. Bears captured may be transferred to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which would then make a decision whether to move and release the grizzly or euthanize it. The state also captures and relocates about 30 grizzlies per year, according to the lawsuit, but has ceased relocating conflict bears captured outside of recovery zone.

USDA Wildlife Services has come under fire from environmentalists over its killing of wildlife to protect livestock, including lawsuits and settlements that have sought to curtail some practices.

But livestock groups maintain the USDA agents play an important role in responding to conflicts and reducing depredations.

“Livestock producers look to Wildlife Services for their essential role in resolving wildlife conflicts,” Raylee Honeycutt, Montana Stockgrowers Association executive vice president, wrote in an email. “While we understand the importance connectivity and genetic interchange between grizzly bears, having tools in place to address livestock-grizzly bear conflicts is essential. Grizzly bear populations in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems are biologically recovered and have far exceeded the recovery goals set by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in the Grizzly Bear Recovery Program.”

The lawsuit further alleges that federal officials failed to incorporate wider analysis of potential impacts from its larger predator control program and Montana’s state-based predator hunting and trapping regulations that impact grizzlies.

“Predator removal, coupled with other sources of authorized trapping and snaring and other sources of mortality, has had and will have adverse effects on grizzly bears and grizzly bear recovery in Montana,” the lawsuit states. “Taking dispersing grizzly bears without any analysis of these impacts on the recovery of this species sets a dangerous precedent.”

The lawsuit states that upon notice of intent to sue over resumption of the program, USDA notified the groups of its intent to consult with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but did not provide details such as a timeline. That could potentially resolve some of the claims, although other parts of the lawsuit would remain viable and the groups could challenge the results of the consultation.

The groups request the judge order USDA to conduct a full environmental impact statement, which would be a more rigorous review, of its overall livestock protection program using predator control, saying it has the potential to impact public health and safety.

The USDA did not respond to a request for comment in time for this story.