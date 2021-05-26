Groups petition feds to restore wolf protection under Endangered Species Act

Zaccardi declined to speculate on what the groups will do, including whether that would include a lawsuit, should the wildlife service decline to issue an emergency relisting.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said Montana’s commission is expected to take up the slate of wolf proposals at its June meeting, where it will vote on draft provisions to be released for public comment.

Some of the legislation, such as allowing snares, includes little discretion for FWP or the wildlife commission. But others such as the bill mandating the agency reduce wolf populations leave final decisions on new regulations with commissioners.

FWP is not expected to release a target population for wolves in the state as part of the package of new regulations, Lemon said in a previous interview.

Lemon said Wednesday he could not comment directly on the petition, but touted FWP’s history and future ability to manage wolves.