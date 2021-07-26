Groups challenge approval of Scapegoat trout kill, restocking plan

"In wilderness, nature is supposed to call the shots, we don’t modify it to provide more of something we want," he said. "We accept it on its own terms and let natural processes dictate the presence or absents of species. The alternative is another human-dominated landscape, where we force nature to yield to our demands, rather than showing a little restraint to allow nature to be."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The groups contend the priorities of the Forest Service under the Wilderness Act to maintain the area’s natural processes and the priority of FWP to establish new populations of native fish may not mesh.

The North Fork of the Blackfoot includes a waterfall that acts as a natural barrier to fish migrating upstream. Stocking dating back to the 1920s has established a rainbow trout population above the waterfall while mostly westslope cutthroat occupy the river below.

The groups note that the stretch above the waterfall is believed to have been historically free of fish, but project alternatives did not include a fish-free consideration. They also challenge another aspect of the plan to prevent upstream rainbows from going over the falls and causing further hybridization with cutthroat, pointing out that nothing stops rainbows from coming upstream from the Blackfoot River.