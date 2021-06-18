Group targeting Montana judges embellished its affiliations, organizations say

"I really don't know much about them," said Hertz, a Polson Republican.

Crabtree's group is now looking to recruit citizen support, riding the conflict between the judiciary and Republican lawmakers. The group emailed Missoula City Council members a week ago inviting them to a June 26 event to rally for the cause. The invitation mentions an "overwhelming amount of calls" the group has received regarding allegations of judicial misconduct, as well as the ongoing investigation of the judiciary by GOP legislators. It also mentions an excessively high number of wrongful convictions in Montana compared to the rest of the country, the same claim Mercer disputed during the Legislature two months ago.

Claims about wrongful convictions

The Montana State Council on Judicial Accountability has repeatedly claimed Montana ranks ninth in the U.S. for wrongful convictions, although it does not specify if that's per-capita or not. Peterson, the group's spokesperson, did not respond to a follow-up question asking about the group's source on wrongful conviction rates. At the National Registry of Exonerations, the source from which Crabtree's group claims to secure its figures, O'Brien said ninth is an inaccurate figure. The only wrongful convictions that come to light are those that result in exonerations, O'Brien said.