Group sues over lack of nationwide wolf recovery plan

The federal government must develop a nationwide recovery plan for wolves in the contiguous United States under the Endangered Species Act, an environmental group argues in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and officials. The lawsuit alleges that the absence of a nationwide recovery plan for wolves violates the ESA and that separate recovery plans for different regions do not account for advances in science.

USFWS currently has plans for the Northern Rockies, Great Lakes area and the Southwest.

“FWS developed these recovery plans prior to major scientific gains in wolf genetics and population viability analysis,” the lawsuit states. “The agency never developed recovery plans to guide recovery for many areas where wolves could and should recover, including the Northeast, Pacific Northwest and California, southern Rocky Mountains and Great Plains.”

USFWS has made “premature” attempts to delist wolves under the current plans, which courts have halted, the lawsuit states. That included a decision earlier this year to restore protections outside of the Northern Rockies, which were delisted by Congress in 2011. The lawsuit further alleges that the agency has failed to complete a timely five-year status review of wolves.

“The Service can’t rely on its outdated, unambitious, and piecemeal approach to wolf recovery any longer,” Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney with the group, said in a statement. “The agency’s refusal to complete a national wolf recovery plan, besides violating the law, neglects both the people who want this majestic species to recover and the wolves who are so important to our country’s biodiversity.”

A spokesperson for USFWS declined to comment.