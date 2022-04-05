Group of contract attorneys refuse new assignments in pay dispute

Melanie D'Isidoro left the Office of the State Public Defender about a year ago to move into private practice, but she kept taking family law cases from the often-shorthanded state public defender's office and did a lot of the same work she was doing for families who can't afford representation.

The kind of cases D'Isidoro picks up are typically long, contentious legal proceedings referred to as dependency and neglect cases, in which parents are separated from their children. But she said the work is important and fulfilling.

"I love doing (dependency and neglect) cases," D'Isidoro said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I don't think they get the type of representation they deserve and I wish more people would do them."

But last week, D'Isidoro and nine other private attorneys in western Montana who take cases for OPD sent a letter to state officials announcing as of April 1 they would no longer accept cases until the state brought their pay in line with their counterparts in Yellowstone County, a balance required in state law. Statewide contract attorneys currently have a rate of $56 per hour, while contract attorneys in Yellowstone, Big Horn, Stillwater and Carbon counties see $71 per hour.

The agency's staffing needs have been especially acute in Yellowstone County. A District Court judge there held the state agency in contempt of court when he discovered more than 650 active cases had no public defenders assigned, and fined OPD $500 per case in his court without an assigned counsel. Judge Donald Harris fined the agency a second time in February with additional fines for failing to meet his earlier order to assign an attorney to a defendant within three days of receiving the case. The agency is now challenging that second contempt order in court, arguing a judge cannot hold sanction OPD for something over which it has no control.

In Yellowstone County, the state has released some COVID-relief aid dollars to that region to boost contract rates in order to meet the demand. This created the imbalance in contractor pay the contract attorneys in western Montana raised issue with.

"I'm basically giving away two- or three-fourths of my time free to do OPD cases, which I don't have a problem with at all, I love doing them," D'Isidoro said. "But if someone else is making more than me just because they're over in Billings, my position is that OPD needs to be following the statute."

D'Isidoro said she has taken six OPD cases in the last month alone.

Brett Schandelson, development and operations bureau chief at OPD, on Tuesday conceded the state contract rate is below the market rate, but said the agency is working to address the discrepancy, a difficult task when the branch of government that holds the power of the purse is not in session.

"They're not wrong in their assertions they need more money," Schandelson said. "On the other side, we are a state entity bound by legislative appropriation."

The agency has had to get creative in how it responds to funding issues. With the COVID-relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, widely known as ARPA, OPD contracted with a Billings law firm to handle cases in city courts.

But its own workforce has been destabilized, for reasons that are complex, Schandelson said. Public defenders make far less than private attorneys, but also an average $13,000 less than attorneys for other state agencies.

The frustration over contract rates has been an issue since 2018, when OPD reduced the rate nearly 10%. Contract attorneys took the state to court over the unilateral reduction, although a District Court judge and later the Supreme Court upheld the rate reduction, in part citing budget shortfalls for OPD.

"I think there's been frustration since the 2018 rate reduction," said Kelly Driscoll, another private attorney who signed the letter to OPD last week. "We've reached a tipping point, the rate is so far below market."

Driscoll said the disparity in available public defenders goes back to 2002, when the American Civil Liberties Union sued Montana, forcing it to provide adequate representation to indigent clients. At that time public defenders offices were run county-by-county, rather than the centralized state agency it is now.

Driscoll said the cost of living in Montana is on the rise, as well as the cost of running a business. Driscoll said she takes about 12 dependency and neglect cases a year for OPD, as well as another 10 to 15 appellate cases.

"I think attorneys who have stuck with it are folks who really have a passion for trial practice and working with these vulnerable populations, but it's gotten to the point where private practitioners just can't afford to take these cases anymore," Driscoll said.

Rep. Laurie Bishop is a Livingston Democrat on the Law and Justice Interim Committee that has called OPD to the table to illustrate the problems at hand. Bishop said Tuesday that lawmakers had the information that a tipping point was approaching, but the 2021 Legislature, controlled by Republicans, still failed to appropriate the money needed to right the ship.

In fact, OPD made a last-minute pitch to the Legislature last year for an additional $850,000 to quash the caseload pileup in Billings. The budget committee denied the request. Of the request, $750,000 would have gone toward contracting out 100 cases treading water in the courts, OPD Director Rhonda Lindquist told the committee last year.

"We knew this moment was coming when the Legislature was together a year ago," Bishop said. "The data was there to show that things were out of sync, that demand was high and there was no question of the consequences in paying one region of the state differently than other regions of the state."

Sen. John Esp, a Republican who leads the committee, did not return a call for comment on Tuesday.

Though the state is using COVID money to prop up rates, Bishop said that money can be only used in the short-term. The aid also comes from a one-time only federal boost. She was critical of the budget lawmakers passed for OPD, saying the state isn't short on cash and didn't expect to be so when the Legislature passed their two-year spending plan in 2021.

"We're not in a deficit and yet we have constructed a budget that operates from a deficit perspective," she said. "This is not a new problem that no one could have seen coming and it certainly speaks to the need."

Schandelson said, as the agency did with the issues in Yellowstone County, OPD is working with the state budget office to find a way to get the money to respond to the attorneys in western Montana.

"This is something we are actively working on and we hope to have some steps in the right direction soon," he said. "I don't think it would be sustainable for this situation to last for a long period of time."

In the long-term, Schandelson said OPD is also looking to make a more assertive pitch to the 2023 Legislature to secure better funding and avoid more contract attorneys bowing out.

"Ultimately, it's going to be up to the Legislature," he said. "But I think everyone is understanding now that these issues are real, it's not just OPD crying wolf. We do have the lowest paid attorneys in the state and we are well below the market rate."

