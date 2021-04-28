Group calls on EPA to urge a veto on bill dropping state nutrient requirements

An environmental group last week asked the Environmental Protection Agency to encourage a veto on a bill that would eliminate certain water quality standards in Montana.

Senate Bill 358, sponsored by John Esp, R- Big Timber, passed out of both houses and awaits a signature or veto from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. If passed, it would eliminate Montana’s numeric nutrient quality standards in favor of narrative nutrient standards.

Supporters of Esp’s bill said it’s needed because numeric nutrient standards are too difficult to meet and a narrative approach will be more cost-effective. Opponents claim the bill will result in more water pollution and harm to waterways.

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper claims the bill ignores federal requirements established by the EPA. The group sent a letter to EPA Region 8 last week urging it to encourage Gianforte to veto SB 358.

Gianforte has until May 3 to act on the proposed legislation before it goes into effect, according to the group.

SB 358 calls for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to develop new narrative nutrient standards using an “incremental watershed approach for protecting and maintaining water quality.”