Group calls on EPA to urge a veto on bill dropping state nutrient requirements

An environmental group last week asked the Environmental Protection Agency to encourage a veto on a bill that would eliminate certain water quality standards in Montana.
Senate Bill 358, sponsored by John Esp, R- Big Timber, passed out of both houses and awaits a signature or veto from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. If passed, it would eliminate Montana’s numeric nutrient quality standards in favor of narrative nutrient standards.
Supporters of Esp’s bill said it’s needed because numeric nutrient standards are too difficult to meet and a narrative approach will be more cost-effective. Opponents claim the bill will result in more water pollution and harm to waterways.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper claims the bill ignores federal requirements established by the EPA. The group sent a letter to EPA Region 8 last week urging it to encourage Gianforte to veto SB 358.
Gianforte has until May 3 to act on the proposed legislation before it goes into effect, according to the group.
SB 358 calls for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to develop new narrative nutrient standards using an “incremental watershed approach for protecting and maintaining water quality.”
Kelly Lynch, deputy director and general counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns, said at a March House Natural Resources Committee hearing that the state’s previous work on meeting numeric nutrient requirements resulted in convoluted, costly litigation.
“We have tried the numeric approach. It didn’t work. It’s been hung up in litigation since literally the day it was adopted and our cities can not meet the shortened timelines that the court is seeking either technologically or financially,” Lynch said.
Allowing the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to create an adaptive management plan for nutrient standards would substantially improve water quality by “reflecting on-the-ground, real time conditions and prioritizing immediate and cost-effective measures for reducing nutrient load,” Lynch said.
To prevent harm to rivers in the form of noxious algal blooms, the EPA recommends that state agencies use a numeric nutrient criteria to measure nitrogen and phosphorus in water bodies.
Guy Alsentzer, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper’s executive director, said SB 358 eliminates that criteria for measuring nutrient concentrations and determining healthy levels of nutrients in waterways.
“I’m unaware of a single instance across the country in which EPA has allowed a State to regress and remove protective numeric criteria in favor of narrative criteria,” Alsentzer said in a news release. “It’s a blatant attempt to eliminate a well-documented, proven, and science-based approach to protect Montana waterways — the lifeblood of our state’s economy.”
SB 358 also ignores a federal mandate that the EPA must approve substantive changes to water quality standards before they become effective, according to Alsentzer.
“In other circumstances when states have acted in bad faith and not followed tenants of the Clean Water Act program, EPA has stepped in and threatened to withdraw the state’s authority to implement its own pollution control program,” he said.
Alsentzer anticipated a signature from Gianforte could prompt the EPA to step in and order the Montana Department of Environmental Quality not to enforce its own water quality rules.
“If Governor Gianforte decides not to veto this unlawful dirty water bill, our state would clearly become non-compliant with the Clean Water Act and risk having federal regulators step in to oversee Montana’s water pollution permitting program,” he said.