Group appeals dismissal of Montana water rights lawsuit

Advocates for School Trust Lands filed a notice of appeal recently with the Montana Supreme Court. No other documents supporting the appeal have been filed as of Tuesday. Attorney Roy Andes said he had no further comment.

The 1985 Montana Supreme Court Decision Department of State Lands v. Pettibone found the state acquires a partial water right when water is diverted or developed on state trust lands. In applying Pettibone to its lease agreements, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also began claiming partial water rights in situations where the point of water diversion begins on private lands, according to the lawsuit. Typically the water is piped to a stock tank or for irrigation on the state land from an adjoining private parcel.

House Bill 286, which saw significant bipartisan support from the 2019 Montana Legislature, reversed that practice and directed DNRC to rescind roughly 140 partial water rights it had claimed.

The lawsuit contended House Bill 286 harmed the DNRC’s ability to negotiate lease terms and diminished the values of state trust lands.