Group aims to overturn nuclear power plant bill

Gauthier has said small modular reactors will breathe new life into Colstrip Power Plant’s footprint and turn it into a clean energy-producing facility and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. And he said it would create good-paying high-tech jobs.

Mackin, who was part of the group when it put the referendum on the ballot in 1978, said that issue should have been put to a vote of the people since it was a popular vote that passed the issue before.

"The people said very clearly they wanted to have a vote," she said.

Mackin, who said small nuclear reactors have potential, noted the timing of her referendum may be unfortunate for Skees, in that he has said he will run for a seat on the Public Service Commission in that election cycle.

“He has political ambitions and now he will have this referendum strung around his neck,” she said. “He won’t like it one bit.”

She said the group has six months to gather 30,000 signatures. She thinks they will be able to get the signatures pretty easily.

Skees said Tuesday he will fight the effort and said he does not want large-scale nuclear power plants in Montana, but does favor small modular nuclear reactors.