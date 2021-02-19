Great Falls lawmaker's bill would eliminate some campaign contribution limits

But what raised particular concerns in the COPP office was the elimination of language requiring candidates to turn over "information that may be required by the commissioner to fully disclose the sources of funds used to support or oppose candidates or issues.”

“This is really to get rid of the commissioner’s power to keep adding more disclosure limits time after time," Fitzpatrick said. “I remember when I first started, we would say what the purpose of the expenditure was, now we’re reporting quantities of stamps, the numbers of signposts … I mean, this is just getting out of control.”

Jaime MacNaughton, the chief legal counsel for the COPP office, contended that the effect of the change would be to eliminate the office’s ability to demand information relevant to possible campaign law violations.

“This would require us to go to court, file a lawsuit, in order to engage in discovery in order to get the documents which would either support or oppose it,” MacNaughton said. She added that it would add a major financial burden on both her office and the candidates and political committees involved.

No one testified in favor of the legislation.