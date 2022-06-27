Great Falls dispensary sues to overturn city ban

A Great Falls couple who run a marijuana dispensary sued the city on Monday to overturn a ban on storefronts in city limits.

Janelle and Dale Yatsko operate Green Creek Dispensary outside city limits south of Great Falls. In a lawsuit filed Monday in Cascade County District Court, the couple argues the state's new legalization laws override the city's previously imposed prohibition on a now-legal enterprise.

When the Yatskos sought approval to open a new location within Great Falls, city officials blocked the application, according to a press release issued Monday. The city's rejection of their application for a location within city limits, according to court documents, stands on the cannabis' federal designation as an illegal drug.

The Montana Department of Revenue is the primary regulator over the cannabis industry. The legalization framework passed by the state Legislature last year provided local governments two avenues to prohibit recreational cannabis sales. If the county voted against the legalization measures in the 2020 election, such sales are already banned and the county is designated a "red" county. If the 2020 measure passed, citizens can bring a local ballot measure to reverse its 2020 "green" county status to red.

Cascade County remains a green county; in 2020, 55% percent of Cascade County voters approved legalization, and no effort to overturn recreational sales has reached the ballot there.

“State law allows dispensaries to operate legally in Great Falls, unless the citizens of Great Falls say otherwise through an election,” Raph Graybill, the Yatskos’ attorney, said in Monday's press release. “The City’s ban violates state law and goes against the clear will of the people.”

The city has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

According to the Yatskos' lawsuit, the couple had secured a location within city limits, but was denied in March by the Great Falls city manager, who wrote, "Although the state of Montana has now legally authorized certain activities relating to adult-use marijuana … there have been no changes on the federal law front with respect to marijuana-related activities."

The city commission voted to deny Yatsko's appeal in April. At the same meeting, the commission voted to put the question of flipping the city of Great Falls to a "red" city on the November ballot, the Great Falls Tribune reported; Billings passed a similar ban within city limits last year. If passed, the ballot measure may render the Yatskos' lawsuit moot.

