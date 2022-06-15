Gov's office says Gianforte returning to Montana 'as quickly as possible' amid massive flooding

Gov. Greg Gianforte's office on Wednesday said he was "returning early and as quickly as possible" from an international trip in response to historic flooding in Montana.

The Montana State News Bureau reported Tuesday that Gianforte was out of the country. His office said he left "late last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with the first lady."

The governor's office has not said what day Gianforte left or when he's expected back. It's also not clear where Gianforte was traveling.

Since Monday, parts of Montana and Yellowstone National Park have been devastated by flooding. Receding waters in some areas are already showing major damage and rivers are expected to rise again as a heat wave is slated for later in the week.

Thousands of Montanans and tourists have been stranded by flood waters and stuck in communities without food or water. Several have lost their housing and are using shelters.

The state's disaster declaration was signed by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, the Montana State News Bureau reported, in the capacity of acting governor. Gianforte's office said the governor "verbally authorized" the disaster declaration and provided Juras with "express written authorization to act on his behalf in response to the flooding in Montana" on Monday. The bureau has asked for a copy of the authorization.

The governor's office did not provide a copy of the document, but said the language it contained read: "Lt. Gov. Juras, During my brief absence from the state you have my delegated authority to act on my behalf in response to the flooding in Montana." The office said the communication was made Monday.

On Tuesday, Juras traveled to Red Lodge, which has seen some of the worst damage, "at the governor's request," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote in an email. Gianforte is being briefed regularly on the flooding and emergency response while he is out of the country, she added.

"Gov. Gianforte has also been in regular communication with local elected leaders (including commissioners and legislators), local law enforcement officials, and state and local disaster and emergency services personnel," Stroyke wrote.

It was not immediately clear that Gianforte was out of the country until the executive order declaring the disaster was released with Juras' signature.

