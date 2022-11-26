Gov's budget seeks to change cannabis revenue distribution

The Governor’s Office confirmed this week it will seek changes to the formula lawmakers put in 2021 legislative session to spend revenue generated by recreational cannabis sales, with plans to remove some allocations toward public land access funding and redirecting more than $24 million toward drug courts, veterans’ services and law enforcement.

“With a continued focus on Montana’s public lands, the governor proposes cannabis revenue also be used to serve Montana veterans and their spouses, strengthen treatment services, and boost law enforcement to make our communities safer and stronger,” spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email Tuesday.

“The governor’s proposal was crafted in consultation with FWP, after hearing its public lands funding is healthy and bountiful.”

The previous revenue distribution model allocated the first $6 million in tax revenues from recreational and medical marijuana sales to the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) fund. Of the remaining amount, 20% would be delivered to Fish, Wildlife and Parks to acquire public land access.

State parks, state trails and nongame wildlife programs were each allocated 4% of the post-HEART fund total. Along with some one-time allocations set up in 2021, the remainder of the tax revenue generated by cannabis sales would move into the state’s general fund.

The new distribution model proposed by the Governor’s Office would change the HEART fund allocation to 11% of the annual tax revenue. Through October, cannabis sales tax revenues have totaled more than $37 million. The state is projecting tax revenues on cannabis sales to reach $50 million in fiscal year 2024 and $57 million in fiscal year 2025.

Following the percentage model, judicial drug courts would get 1.5% of revenues; the Department of Military Affairs would get 5%; crisis intervention training for law enforcement would see 0.2%; the Montana Highway Patrol would get 6% and the Department of Corrections would get 1.5%.

Public lands conservative groups last week denounced the proposals that moved funding away from Habitat Montana, the state’s program to acquire public lands access. That revenue disbursement had been a part of the 2020 ballot initiative Montanan’s approved by 57%, and had become something of a political football during the 2021 Legislature as lawmakers worked to develop their own regulatory and taxation framework. Ultimately, the Habitat Montana funding had survived that process.

Still, the Habitat Montana program under the governor’s proposed budget would see a 3.8% increase from its last budget cycle.

“The governor has been a big proponent of public access and the proposed 3.8% increase to the Habitat Montana account is a good starting point that can eventually go up,” said John Sullivan, Board Chair for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. “We think using the projected cannabis revenue for public access as voters intended is important for Gov. Gianforte to make good on his promise to improve the public access situation in Montana.”

State parks, trails and nongame wildlife would each retain their own 4% pot of the total cannabis tax revenue under the governor’s proposed distribution model. Those accounts would each get $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024 and $3.6 million in 2025 from marijuana sales, according to figures the governor’s office provided to the Montana State News Bureau.

It was unclear this week why these figures do not appear in the proposed budgets publicly available online.