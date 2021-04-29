Gianforte's amendments to vaccine bill clear the Montana Legislature

The changes allow health care facilities to ask employees to provide immunization status if needed to provide “reasonable accommodation measures to protect the safety and health” of people in their facility.

But the facility must also provide “reasonable accommodations” for staff, patients, visitors and others who aren’t vaccinated or decline to give their vaccine status. The bill does not define that term.

“You’re treating nursing homes one way and hospitals another,” Rasmussen said. “Frankly, we treat patients that are more acute in their illnesses and are equally as vulnerable as (patients in) nursing homes.”

Despite proponents of HB 702 taking particular aim at the vaccines currently available for COVID-19, the new law will require Montana’s hospitals to stop requiring that employees be vaccinated against any diseases, including “baseline vaccinations” like measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and diphtheria.

The MHA and other medical groups stepped up their efforts to oppose the bill in the past week, suggesting that if passed, the measure could force hospitals and other facilities to require all staff and visitors wear masks as a permanent rule, because they would have to assume everyone lacks even the most common vaccines.