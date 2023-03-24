The governor’s proposal to create a $200 million fund to help finance infrastructure projects needed to expand housing supply in Montana debuted before the House Taxation Committee Friday.

House Bill 825 would give the state’s Board of Investments authority to issue loans from the fund worth up to half the cost of the proposed infrastructure project to developers or local governments. Eligible projects would include demolition or expansion of water, wastewater and stormwater, along with roads and sidewalks to service new or rehabilitated homes.

Rep. Mike Hopkins, the Missoula Republican sponsoring the bill, called his proposal “the linchpin” for a suite of other legislation aimed at addressing the ongoing housing shortage in Montana.

“It is going to lower the cost of construction buildout for development, it is going to add additional supply into Montana’s communities, which is going to address specifically the problem of cost,” Hopkins told the committee.

While the lack of affordable housing has been a common refrain across the political spectrum in Montana, the bill does not specifically address affordability. But Glen Oppel, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s policy director, said the infusion of money aimed at boosting supply would in turn help lower overall prices.

“If we’re getting more dense development, more frequently you’re going to have a bigger supply of housing come in and that’s going to put downward pressure on prices,” Oppel told the committee.

To qualify for a loan, projects would need to meet eligibility requirements, including a minimum density of 10 housing units per acre across the residential development.

Loans could also take the form of bond purchases, worth up to 50% of the total bond or security issued by a local government to cover the costs of an infrastructure project. Local governments receiving a loan would need to waive any impact fees associated with the development project.

The bill won backing from a lengthy list of organizations aligned with developers and affordable housing nonprofits, including the Montana Housing Coalition, the state Chamber of Commerce and the state Association of Realtors.

Sam Sill, a lobbyist with the realtors’ group, said that part of the reason for skyrocketing housing costs in recent years in Montana has been a bump in the cost of inputs like materials.

“Infrastructure is one of those inputs,” he said. “This low-interest loan program is going to help the developers to buy down their financing costs for infrastructure and ultimately that will get passed on and it will help promote homeownership.”

A separate portion of the bill would also create a grant program for municipalities to offset planning costs associated with building out infrastructure. Those grants would be funded by earnings from a $25 million chunk of the larger fund. The Department of Commerce estimated interest on the pot of money would generate about $900,000 each year for that purpose.

Bozeman and Missoula, two of the most frequently cited hotspots for insufficient housing in Montana, endorsed that proposal.

S.K. Rossi, a lobbyist representing both municipalities, said both have made substantial changes to their zoning codes and regulations recently to allow for more housing density.

“That density and infill will come at a cost, and these grants will help us address some of the infrastructure costs to address some of that infill,” Rossi told the committee.