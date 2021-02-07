Governor's tax policies hitting state Legislature

The bill would eliminate capital gains taxes on the sale of stock for a business that has operated for at least five years in Montana, has more than half of its corporate officers living in the state, and had 30% of its employees living in the state for the prior 12 months and at least 25 full-time employees living in the state for three years.

“A couple other states have tried something like this, but I think this may well be one of the most important things for bringing high wage jobs to the state,” Gianforte said. “And the beauty is it costs zero over the next biennium.”

Entrepreneurs are highly mobile, the governor said, and he wants to make Montana an attractive place for them to land.

“If entrepreneurs are the golden geese that lay the golden eggs, we want them all to fly to Montana and lay their eggs here,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte himself came to Montana and did something similar, starting RightNow Technologies in Bozeman and later selling the company to Oracle for $1.8 billion.