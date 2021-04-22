Governor's tax cut bills, now working together, advance

It would take effect first and be in place until 2024, if the second bill, Senate Bill 399, is also approved. That legislation broadly simplifies the state's income tax system to just two brackets, one at 4.7% and one at 6.5%.

It would make Montana's taxable income levels and standard deductions mirror the federal ones, as well as eliminate nearly two dozen tax credits.

That bill would mean a $29.4 million reduction in taxes paid, equaling the same hit to the state's general fund.

While the tax credits would go away upon passage of SB 399, the change in tax rates and brackets would take place after SB 159 expires.

The bills also both now have a contingency section that would stop the tax cuts if they ended up putting the state's share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act at risk.

The federal law passed earlier this year, to provide relief to states because of the financial fallout from the pandemic, has a provision that the money — $2.7 billion in Montana's case — can't be used to offset net revenue reductions.