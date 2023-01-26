Governor's child tax credit, adoption bills moving through process

Another piece of the governor’s proposed tax policies debuted Thursday as Rep. Josh Kassmier advocated for the bill he’s carrying to offer a $1,200 annual tax credit to families with children under the age of six and an adjusted gross income $50,000 or less.

“I think it's a great opportunity for the state to invest in families,” Kassmiersaid before the House Taxation Committee in advocating for House Bill 268.

Glenn Oppel, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s policy director, spoke in support of the bill, saying inflation has made everything from food, medical care and necessities like diapers more expensive for families. A fiscal note estimates the tax credit will apply to about 27,700 children and the bill will cost $33.2 million a year once it's established.

The federal monthly child tax credit expired at the end of 2021 after Congress did not renew it.

Oppel also focused on the cost of child care and how families access it in aiming to preemptively answer questions from committee members who asked about the governor's reasons for pitching a tax credit and not bills to more directly address increases to child care capacity or ways to lower costs for that care.

“Many proposed solutions ignore the reality of how most families make arrangements for child care,” Opel said.

He pointed to reliance on family care, such as a parent staying out of the workforce to stay home with a child or using relatives, compared to children in care centers or other facilities.

“What is needed is a solution that is fair to all families regardless of the child care arrangement,” Oppel said.

Caitlin Jensen, the executive director of the Zero to Five Montana program, said that the cost of raising children has never been higher and that even though the organization also supported a different child tax credit bill carried by a Democrat that took a broader approach, they still supported Kassmier’s proposal. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Legislature, making any Democratic bills that don’t get support from across the aisle unable to succeed.

“Even minimal child tax credits can have a positive impact on reducing poverty,” Jensen said

Jensen also said the tax credit didn’t do much to address the issue of accessing child care.

“As a mother of a 2 year old, I can confirm that the high costs of child care, in addition to the long waitlists, force families to make decisions about their jobs, including leaving the workforce," Jensen said. “I'd also like to note that this child tax credit, although it does help, doesn't come nearly as close to addressing the child care crisis because greater investments are needed to help support and address that issue.”

In support of the bill, Rose Bender, the director of research at the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said that child tax credits are “one of the best targeted ways to reduce poverty if they are structured to reach those with the lowest wages like House Bill 268.”

During questioning from the tax committee, Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Kim Abbott asked for an explanation of the Gianforte administration’s broader approach to child care problems facing Montana, saying that Oppel’s testimony focused on child care and that Montana lacked options for care in large swaths of the state.

Oppel pointed to the $110 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that were distributed since the start of the pandemic to prop up the system, however some providers have expressed frustration with how the program worked and the problem existed before COVID-19.

He added that the administration did not want to tell families how to use the money and that while it could go to cover a fraction of a family’s annual child care costs, it may also be spent elsewhere. Some supporters of the bill said child care costs could range from $8,400 to $9,500 a year in Montana.

“We want to create a flexible program where parents receive that credit and they can use it how they see fit. We don't want to micromanage that,” Oppel said.

Opell also acknowledged that child care capacity problems still exist, however.

“In terms of capacity, there's a lot of work to be done in that arena … We're cognizant of that and we're trying to work on that,” Oppel said. “But this credit is more geared towards providing families with a flexible tax credit so that they can cover the cost of rearing their children.”

The committee did not take immediate action on Kassmier’s bill, but it did vote to advance another tax credit proposed in Gianforte’s budget that would create a tax credit of $5,000 for families who adopt a child and $7,000 if families adopt a child that was in foster care in Montana.

House Bill 225 was amended before passing the committee to make it effective immediately upon passage, provide a retroactive date to July 2022 and add a termination date in 2031.

The bill passed the committee unanimously. Rep. Marylin Marler, D-Missoula, said she was happy to hear the adoption stories of families that testified on the bill and she didn’t want to detract from that, but she also wished there was a similar devotion of resources to keep families together and eliminate the need for adoption.

“I really wish that we had a way to help more people living in poverty or getting through addiction on the upstream end of that situation. Maybe if there was more help for people, they would not be putting their kids up for adoption in the first place,” Marler said.