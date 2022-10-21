Governor, unions pitch 4% annual raises for state employees

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recommended budget for the next two years will include a 4% annual pay raise, $1,000 bonuses and a freeze on health benefit costs for state employees, under an agreement negotiated between his office and the workers’ unions.

The agreement was announced Friday in a joint press release by the Montana Federation of Public Employees; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; and Gianforte’s office.

The agreement also includes increases to meal per diems and an extra holiday for odd-numbered years that don’t include an Election Day holiday.

“Given increased housing prices, rising insurance costs and vacancies, the bargaining team set out to secure an agreement that would help retain and recruit talented workers,” the press release stated. “With those shared concerns, Gov. Gianforte instructed his bargaining team to approach the process with similar goals in mind.”

The raises would be 4% or $1.50 per hour, whichever is higher, starting on July 1 of each of the next two years. The Montana Legislature meets every other year to pass the two-year budget to fund the state government. Governors typically release a proposed budget prior to the legislative session starting, but lawmakers are not bound by those recommendations in drafting spending bills.

If accepted by the Legislature, the raises would be a significantly higher than those passed in the 2021 session. That budget kept state employees’ wages flat for the first year of the biennium, followed by a 55-cent increase in the second year.

The bonuses, to be provided to each employee, would be “prorated to a 40-hour work week” and capped at $1,040, according to the press release.

“All parties agreed to further explore locality pay for high cost of living locations in future negotiations,” the press release continued. “Contract language standardization between the various state departments, agencies, and divisions will also be considered.”