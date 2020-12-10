Governor, surgeon general encourage virus vigilance

But the surgeon general emphasized that good news didn't mean letting up on wearing a face covering and following precautions around distancing. He estimated it would be around next summer when life looked closer to a pre-pandemic normal.

“Even though you know the cavalry's coming, that doesn’t mean you just open up the gates and lay down and let the enemy attack you,” Adams said.

Adams said he understands that some people don’t like being told what to do, but that doesn’t change the science that masks work to slow the spread.

“The data now shows that communities where you have higher levels of face mask wearing actually have lower disease spread and they were able to keep more places open and they had a smaller surge for shorter periods of time,” Adams said.

Over the last few weeks, as lawmakers in the state Legislature have met to caucus and determine their rules for the upcoming session, most Republicans have gathered in the Capitol unmasked and not always following distancing precautions.

Earlier this week the committee that will determine how the upcoming session will be conducted decided to wait until Dec. 16 to vote on an array of options, from some sort of hybrid to requiring masks be worn in the Capitol