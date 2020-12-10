Governor, surgeon general encourage virus vigilance

With the first doses of a vaccine likely to be administered in Montana next week, and optimistic signs that the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed here, Gov. Steve Bullock and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams cautioned against prematurely spiking the ball before reaching the end zone.
Adams was in Montana to meet with health care workers and planned to travel to the Fort Peck Reservation in northern Montana on Friday to help open a surge testing site.
"It appears that Montanans are stepping up, taking the steps needed to mitigate the spread of the virus here in our state," Bullock said during a press conference. “They’re concerned when they see our hospitals overwhelmed and our schools and businesses struggling to stay open.”
On Nov. 20, Bullock extended the statewide mask mandate to all counties and ordered bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses to close by 10 p.m.
Since November, case counts in Gallatin and Yellowstone counties have decreased by 36% and 38% respectively, Bullock said.
"It demonstrates what other states and counties have certainly found: wearing a mask and limiting gatherings and gathering sizes works," the governor said.
During that time, testing has remained steady at about 35,000 weekly tests. However, the positivity rate has declined from record highs in mid-November. The turnaround time for test results has recently stayed within a one-three day window, said Jim Murphy, the head of the communicable disease division of the state health department.
Still, even the lower case additions, like the 779 new laboratory-confirmed cases reported Thursday, are far beyond the single- and double-digit growth Montana saw through much of the summer before the fall surge.
The first 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to health care workers at the state’s largest hospitals.
But the positive indicators are not a reason to let up on following health precautions, Bullock said.
“We can’t let our guard down now, not now and not in the coming months as we inch closer to reaching that light at what is the end of a long tunnel,” Bullock said. “Together as Montanans, we are at a crossroads in how we choose to manage this virus through to the widespread administration of vaccines.”
Bullock said that Montana has a chance at making it through the pandemic without ever having hospitals turn patients away because they're at capacity.
Adams, the surgeon general, said that more people than ever are wearing face coverings and following distancing measures, even though many may feel overwhelmed by images of doom and gloom.
“The fact is also this virus is incredibly, incredibly unforgiving,” Adams said. “It is incredibly contagious and we all need to do our part to slow the spread, to save lives and keep places open or re-open places as appropriate.”
Adams is head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which has more than 6,000 uniformed health officers. About a third of them are stationed at Indian Health Services facilities.
Support Local Journalism
Adams reiterated a point made by epidemiology reports in Montana that COVID-19 has disproportionately harmed Native Americans. The most recent report from the state health department showed that while Natives make up 7% of Montana's population, they account for 15% of cases and 27% of deaths.
“This is unacceptable, but it shows how this virus has preyed on people who have not just pre-existing medical conditions but preexisting social conditions that conspire to reduce our resilience, our opportunities and our health,” Adams said.
The other reason for his trip, Adams said, is that the Trump administration wanted him to visit Montana to highlight that the state and nation are at a perilous point.
“It is a precarious time and we should all be appropriately concerned,” Adams said. “Montana has proven that these mitigation efforts work. You have successfully, in the midst of cases going up around the country, been able to decrease your positivity rates.”
The public should be confident in the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine and others in the pipeline, Adams said. He added he would get vaccinated on television to show his trust in the vaccine.
But the surgeon general emphasized that good news didn't mean letting up on wearing a face covering and following precautions around distancing. He estimated it would be around next summer when life looked closer to a pre-pandemic normal.
“Even though you know the cavalry's coming, that doesn’t mean you just open up the gates and lay down and let the enemy attack you,” Adams said.
Adams said he understands that some people don’t like being told what to do, but that doesn’t change the science that masks work to slow the spread.
“The data now shows that communities where you have higher levels of face mask wearing actually have lower disease spread and they were able to keep more places open and they had a smaller surge for shorter periods of time,” Adams said.
Over the last few weeks, as lawmakers in the state Legislature have met to caucus and determine their rules for the upcoming session, most Republicans have gathered in the Capitol unmasked and not always following distancing precautions.
Earlier this week the committee that will determine how the upcoming session will be conducted decided to wait until Dec. 16 to vote on an array of options, from some sort of hybrid to requiring masks be worn in the Capitol
Asked if he had any guidance for lawmakers, Adams said he would want to make sure everyone knew about the science behind mask use and that lawmakers are role models for their constituents.
“As surgeon general of the U.S., I would say to anyone who is asking me that I genuinely believe that the science is clear that the benefit of wearing a mask right now significantly outweighs the risk, and we show that we care for our community and each other by wearing a mask,” Adams said.
The Lewis and Clark Board of Public Health and county health officer have both asked lawmakers to hold the session virtually.
As an anesthesiologist, Adams said he’s worn a mask most hours of the day of his adult life.
“If rebreathing carbon dioxide through a mask was dangerous, you would have millions of brain-damaged surgeons and nurses all across the globe. It is just factually incorrect to think that you’re going to rebreath a significant amount of carbon dioxide by wearing a mask and it’s going cause you harm. So there is a clear benefit in this pandemic to wearing a mask, physically, economically, to your neighbor and to yourself,” Adams said. “There is very, very, very, little downside.”
