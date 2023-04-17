Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday issued an amendatory veto to a bill that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Montana.

The legislation is Senate Bill 99, from Sen. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican. It passed through the House and Senate largely along party lines, with all its support coming from Republicans. A few GOP legislators, along with all Democrats, have opposed it.

One of the most intensely debated bills of the session, SB 99 drew emotional testimony from those both for and against it. Fuller has argued the bill is necessary to protect minors, saying “Children live under the guardianship and guidance of adults precisely because they lack the maturity, prudence and experience to make safe and responsible decisions for themselves.”

But opponents argue the kinds of surgeries the bill bans are not performed on minors in Montana and that the legislation would harm children seeking care they say is necessary to keep them healthy. Others say the bill would trample the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

In his amendment, Gianforte said he felt the legislation was “incomplete and can be strengthened.” The governor may return bills to the chamber they started in with his proposals for changes, and lawmakers can vote to accept or reject the suggestions. The other chamber must also weigh in. If both the Senate and House accept or reject the amendments, the bill goes back to Gianforte. If the chambers are divided, the bill goes to a conference committee.

Gianforte proposes to alter definitions of “male” and “female” in the bill to “contemplate treatment for a child requiring a necessary medical procedure because he or she was born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development,” according to the veto letter.

Those changes, Gianforte said, would encompass children still undergoing biological development or with intersex conditions, or a cancer diagnosis requiring the surgical removal of reproductive organs.

The governor’s definition of male is tied to having XY chromosomes and female as XX, though doctors who have testified on other bills point out a variety of syndromes can fall outside of those definitions, such as Turner syndrome, where one of the X chromosome in females is missing. However, Gianforte also added language saying “an individual who would otherwise fall within this definition, but for a biological or genetic condition, is (male or female).”

Dr. Lauren Wilson, president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Monday evening the changes from Gianforte do not address concerns raised by opponents about limiting the care available for those with intersex conditions.

“The definitions in this bill are not medically accurate and it doesn’t solve the problem of people who have intersex conditions accessing medical care,” Wilson said.

SB 99 was previously amended by lawmakers in an attempt to allow care for those with intersex conditions, but medical professionals said the definitions were not broad enough.

Gianforte’s language, he wrote, also clarifies what procedures are banned and strengthens prohibitions on public funding paying for care.

The bill bans surgical procedures such as implantations and mastectomy, as well as hormones and puberty blockers, but only for trans minors. Fuller has cited his concerns those treatments may harm children, though the bill does not stop them from being administered to cis-gender minors, who may undergo treatment for things like early puberty.

Gianforte wrote that he had met with transgender youth and adults in considering his actions on the bill.

“I understand their struggles are real, and my heart goes out to them. I firmly believe that, as with all of God’s children, Montanans who struggle with their gender identity deserve love, compassion and respect,” Gianforte wrote.

While a few people who had gender-affirming treatment as adults told lawmakers they later regretted their choice, many more Montanans who have received gender-affirming treatment and their parents have testified to lawmakers about how it has prevented them from suicidal thoughts and dramatically improved their lives. In his letter Gianforte wrote “‘Gender-affirming care’ for children is Orwellian Newspeak, a seemingly innocuous, even solicitous phrase that masks its true nature of permanent, invasive, life-altering and surgical procedures, performed on children whose young minds and bodies are still developing.”

Wilson said the letter “contains statements found in anti-trans circles to describe medical care that are frankly wrong and dangerous.”

“(Gianforte's) statements about gender-affirming care run counter to the consensus in the scientific and medical world,” Wilson said. “There is also strong evidence of benefits to therapies when they are chosen in a thoughtful way by families and clinics together to address specific needs children might have.”

Doctors also testified that surgeries mentioned in the bill are not performed on minors in Montana, and other types of care do not happen without the consent of both parents and a lengthy consultation process. Gianforte’s letter referenced surgeries and puberty blockers for minors happening in the country, but not Montana specifically.

While Gianforte wrote the bill “does not prohibit social affirmation” or “providing or accessing psychotherapy to treat young Montanans struggling with their gender identity,” Wilson disputed that characterization.

She pointed to language in the bill that says state property, facilities or buildings may not knowingly be “used to promote or advocate the use of social transitioning, medication, or surgery as a treatment to address an inconsistency between a minor's sex and the minor's perceived gender or perceived sex.”

Drag show ban amended

Another bill that’s been opposed by transgender Montanans and their allies was heavily amended in the Senate on Monday in a way the carrier said “completely derails the intent” of the legislation.

The bill is House Bill 359 from Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls. The bill has gone through several iterations and the version that appeared before the Senate would have banned minors attending some drag performances and barred story times with drag performers in schools, libraries and museums.

The amendment added Monday from Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, strikes the term "drag" from the bill's title and instead would prohibit minors at "adult-oriented shows" in libraries, schools or adult-oriented businesses. It would also ban "adult-oriented performances" in front of minors on public property or in places that get state funding.

The amendment adds the definition of “adult-oriented” as a performance intended to appeal to a prurient interest in sex and features the purposeful exposure of “human genital, the pubic region, the human buttocks, or a female breast, if the breast is exposed below a point immediately above the top of the areola; or prosthetic genitalia, breasts, or buttocks; or sexual conduct.”

The past version of the bill banned drag specifically, and defined it in part based on clothing or makeup worn by the performer that did not conform with the person's sex assigned at birth.

Friedel said he liked the bill but was concerned the unamended version would not hold up in court. Several other states have passed similar bans and a judge in Tennessee has blocked that state’s new law.

If it wasn’t amended, Friedel argued “even the most conservative judge will strike it down for a constitutionality reason.” He told fellow senators the bill will be more easily defended if it ends up in court, which has been promised by opponents.

Sen. Carl Glimm, the Kila Republican who carried the bill in the Senate, urged lawmakers to oppose the amendment.

“It really just completely guts the bill,” Glimm said.

— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.