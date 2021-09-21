Governor sued for denying records request

A lawsuit filed Tuesday against Gov. Greg Gianforte alleges the governor denied a public records request for documents from the 2021 legislative session.

Jayson O'Neill, former executive director of the Western Values Project, is the sole plaintiff in the suit filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

The suit claims in July the governor's office denied O'Neill's requests submitted in May, shortly after the Legislature adjourned, for agency bill monitoring forms, citing attorney-client privilege. The forms contain legal advice regarding bills passed by the 2021 Legislature, according to the filing. The governor's office also rejected O'Neill's second request for the records earlier this month, the lawsuit states.

“We generally don’t comment on pending litigation, especially partisan lawsuits launched by left-wing political operatives,” Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gianforte is a Republican and campaign finance records show O'Neill has backed Democratic candidates.