Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law new regulations meant to further prevent abuse and neglect at Montana's residential therapeutic boarding homes, completing a task first attempted by the Legislature four years ago.

House Bill 218, carried by Helena Democratic Rep. Laura Smith, establishes a new set of rules for so-called "troubled teen" programs clustered in remote, mountainous northwest Montana.

"The passage of HB 218 is an important step toward elevating and recognizing survivors of abuse in these programs — and ensuring no one else suffers what they did," Smith said in a statement Wednesday. "Alternative youth programs in Montana operated in the dark for far too long, and now we have better tools to hold them accountable, protect Montana children and prevent abuse moving forward."

The bill advanced through the House with wide support but met an impasse in the Senate, where lawmakers debated a key provision: whether to require programs to facilitate weekly confidential video communication between children in the programs and their parents.

That item in the three-page bill drew an unlikely showdown between reality-TV star Paris Hilton, herself a former participant at a Montana program, and a small group of Republican lawmakers. Hilton joined Smith's efforts in arguing programs could stifle reports of abuse and neglect reports, while some GOP members maintained children would be "masters of manipulation" with an open line of communication.

The stage for HB 218 had been set in 2019, when lawmakers passed a bill eliminating the previous oversight board under the state labor department. Under that model, program owners held a majority of the board seats, effectively allowing the industry to operate itself, unlike any other private industry that cares for youth with behavioral needs. While some programs in Montana have served children well, according to former participants who have spoken with the news media, a Missoulian newspaper investigation found the self-regulating model also resulted in no discipline for dozens of complaints submitted over 10 years to the board, allowing abuse and neglect to go on unchecked.

Carried then by Sen. Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat who has since termed out of the state Legislature, the 2019 bill moved oversight to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services; at the time, Smith was deputy director of the agency. Within a month of taking on its new regulatory duties, DPHHS removed 27 children from Ranch for Kids near Eureka and permanently revoked the program's state license based on allegations of children being hit, kicked and spit on.

However, the 2019 regulations were watered down before ultimately passing the Legislature. Since then, state inspectors have found repeated instances of neglect. In one case, management at the now-shuttered Reflections Academy believed a 17-year-old girl was being manipulative when she told staff she felt suicidal. Several hours after staff disregarded her statements, she was found dead in a bathroom.

Following a video call between GOP lawmakers and Hilton in April, half of the Senate Republicans joined all Democrats in reinstalling the confidential video calls to the bill. In that form, HB 218 passed the Senate 35-15 and the House 84-15.

The bill's passage means inspectors will also visit programs more frequently. Prior to HB 218's passage, DPHHS was required to inspect programs once every three years; the bill ups that frequency to semiannually and without prior announcement. Inspections will also include interviews with 50% of the youth enrolled in the program without staff present for the interview.

No program owners or staff appeared in person or virtually to testify on the bill during the 2023 session, nor had they done so during the regulatory overhaul in 2019. Instead, program owners arrived to testify against the rules proposed by DPHHS to fill in the gaps or carry out directives set out in the 2019 bill.

The bill at hand also directs the DPHHS to create rules in which programs must report the use of medical, chemical or physical restraint, or instances of seclusion, within one day after those restraints are used on a child. The timeline for the department to begin writing those rules, and to set up a public comment hearing for input on those rules, was not immediately clear Wednesday. The bill takes effect in October.