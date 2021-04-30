Governor signs bill spending billions in federal COVID-19 aid

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday signed a bill passed by lawmakers the day prior to spend more than $2 billion in federal aid to address the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, carried the bill through the session. Lawmakers equated the massive package to replicating the process to pass the state's budget, but on a shorter timeline and with less clarity about how the money can be spent.

Both Republicans and Democrats call the funding "transformational" for the state's future.

Congress in March passed the American Rescue Plan Act, setting off a mad scramble for lawmakers to put their fingerprints on how Montana's $2.7 billion share will be spent.

At the start of this session, Republicans were still fuming over former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock having final say, though with input from a commission, in spending the first $1.25 billion Montana got to offset the economic fallout from the pandemic. That money came when they weren't in session.