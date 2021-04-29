Governor signs bill giving counties authority over bison transplants

County commissions in Montana have the power to approve or deny state transplants of wild bison under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte Thursday.

House Bill 302 brought by Rep. Joshua Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, requires any state relocation of wild bison to first receive approval from the county commission of the county where the transplant would occur. The bill exempts tribal lands and management of any transplanted wild bison would remain with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

“HB 302 ensures additional local voices are engaged on topics of bison relocation,” a spokesperson for Gianforte said in a statement.

Proposals for wild bison transplants have been a contentious issue in Montana due to concerns about disease transmission and property damage. Livestock groups came out in support of HB 302 while a number of conservation groups opposed the measure.

Supporters of HB 302 have said the bill allows those most impacted by a potential bison transplant to have a voice in the decision.

Opponents of the bill have countered that allowing county governments veto power over state wildlife management decisions is poor public policy, and that the bill stands in the way of restoring wild bison in the state.