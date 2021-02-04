Governor seeks to extend appointment power, including judges

Republicans had the minority in 1973, and feared the creation of the Judicial Nominating Commission wouldn’t go far enough to reach a fully independent judiciary. According to Johnstone's 2015 article, "A Past and Future of Judicial Elections: The Case of Montana," one Democrat, Mason Melvin, agreed with Republicans and wrote that allowing the governor to appoint the majority of the commission members "tossed the mechanics of the appointment of judges right into the political kettle.”

Sen. Keith Regier, a longtime GOP lawmaker from Kalispell who is carrying SB 140, said he doesn’t believe giving the governor direct appointment power has any polarizing affect. Regier said he believes the governor’s appointments in the judicial branch should look more like those in the executive.

“I just think the governor should be able to directly appoint them and that committee would be in the way of that direct appointment,” Regier said.

The State Bar of Montana will be at least one opponent to the bill. Executive Director John Mudd said Monday the proposal would cut out input not only from the public, but the judicial branch itself.