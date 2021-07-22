Governor mobilizes Montana National Guard to fight fires

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday said he was mobilizing the Montana National Guard to respond to wildfires burning in the state.
Earlier this month, Gianforte put the entire state under an emergency declaration because of wildfires. Under that executive order, he has power to mobilize the Guard.
Gianforte is ordering two Guard helicopter support modules, which includes 24 soldiers, to active duty for 15 days.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also made a request for military support to fight fires.
The two Guard helicopters include a UH-60 Black Hawk crew from Billings to work in Eastern Montana and a CH-47 Chinook crew from Helena to work Western Montana.
A press release from the governor's office said additional requests for Guard support "will be considered, and future deployments of helicopter and ground support will be examined."
There were 19 large fire incidents around the state, according to a wildfire briefing Gianforte received Wednesday.
The state is at preparedness level 5, the highest, and the Northern Rockies region is the No. 1 priority region in the nation, according to the briefing.
The Alder Creek Fire, which is burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest near Wise River, is the top-priority fire in the nation.
The state has seen 1,500 fire starts this year and 200,000 acres have burned, with 500 of those starts happening in July.
The state started the fire season with its fire fund full at $105 million, and so far this season suppression costs have reached about $8.9 million, according to the briefing.
Montana is facing a fire season fueled by dry conditions and a heat wave that has killed hundreds around the western U.S. Earlier this month the Associated Press reported that a study done by a team of scientists found the heat wave could not have occurred without human-caused climate change.
In June, Gianforte withdrew Montana from a multi-state climate coalition, saying that he felt innovation and not government mandates was the best way to address climate change. The move was criticized sharply by advocates working to address and adapt to climate change.
A release from the governor's office said Gianforte also met with the Forest Service's regional forester, Leanne Marten, on Wednesday.
"The pair spoke about the governor’s goal to increase the number of forest acres treated in Montana each year, and stressed the importance of active forest management," according to a readout of the fire briefing.
Also Thursday, Gianforte again asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to let ranchers hay and graze on more acreage in the Conservation Reserve Program. The governor made a previous request July 1, which led to the opening of some CPR acres.
“I continue to hear from Montana agricultural producers across our state impacted by record-breaking heat, significantly below-average precipitation, and associated drought with rivers flowing at a rate as low as 16%," Gianforte said in the letter. "At this juncture in our statewide drought emergency, it is imperative that all Montanans be able to take advantage of and utilize viable acres of CRP land for haying and grazing purposes."
Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency at the start of the month and USDA has declared 31 counties as disaster areas. That means farmers are eligible for emergency loans and other aid from the Farm Service Agency.
The governor Thursday also urged Vilsack to designate the rest of the state as drought disaster areas.
In a meeting of the Legislature's Water Policy Interim Committee in mid-July, legislators were told the drought and wildfires are expected to worsen.
The state water planner said Montana's wettest month is normally June but this year it was abnormally hot and dry.
Michael Downey also told the committee the state's driest month, August, has prediction of less precipitation and higher temperatures.