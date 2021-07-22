Governor mobilizes Montana National Guard to fight fires

The Alder Creek Fire, which is burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest near Wise River, is the top-priority fire in the nation.

The state has seen 1,500 fire starts this year and 200,000 acres have burned, with 500 of those starts happening in July.

The state started the fire season with its fire fund full at $105 million, and so far this season suppression costs have reached about $8.9 million, according to the briefing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Montana is facing a fire season fueled by dry conditions and a heat wave that has killed hundreds around the western U.S. Earlier this month the Associated Press reported that a study done by a team of scientists found the heat wave could not have occurred without human-caused climate change.

In June, Gianforte withdrew Montana from a multi-state climate coalition, saying that he felt innovation and not government mandates was the best way to address climate change. The move was criticized sharply by advocates working to address and adapt to climate change.

A release from the governor's office said Gianforte also met with the Forest Service's regional forester, Leanne Marten, on Wednesday.