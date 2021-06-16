Governor donates salary for addictions treatment

Gov. Greg Gianforte donated his first quarter salary Wednesday to aid a substance abuse program in Hardin.

The governor made the $18,732 donation during a tour of One Health Bighorn, a health center offering substance abuse disorder treatment in southeast Montana. Formerly Bighorn Valley Health, the center opened in 2012 providing health care services in addition to substance abuse treatment including mental and behavioral health services. One Health has satellite offices in Miles City, Glendive, Ashland and Chinook.

“We face a drug epidemic in our state, and while there’s no silver bullet to end it, we can combat it by promoting treatment and recovery for Montanans struggling with addiction,” Gianforte said in a statement. “One Health Bighorn’s substance use disorder treatment services transform lives and rebuild families and communities. Given their successful efforts, I’m proud to support their critical mission.”

The governor has made combating substance abuse one of his early priorities while in office while pushing for the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recover and Treatment, or HEART, fund. The program uses a portion of revenues from recreational marijuana, tobacco settlement and Medicaid match to fund $25 million in community substance abuse program.